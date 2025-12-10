Speak My Language: Video podcast series for Deaf migrants and refugees

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Ethnic Communities’ Council of NSW are excited to launch a new Auslan video series, created to share stories, information, and conversations from within the Deaf community. The initiative, which is a part of the Speak My Language (Disability) Program, was produced in partnership with Deaf Australia.

The five episodes feature Deaf people from different cultural communities telling their story, discussing inclusive recreation, studies, employment and more.

For many refugees and migrants who are Deaf, learning Australian Sign Language is the gateway to more opportunities and connections in life.

One guest, Kishkok, explains that she and her sisters were unable to communicate in their home country because of the barriers between hearing and Deaf people.

“Previously, we hadn’t signed or used sign language for communication at all,” she says.

“In Australia, using Auslan has been a totally different experience. I’ve now accepted my identity as a Deaf person.”

Like many of the people interviewed in the series, Kishkok first learned English and Auslan at TAFE after migrating to Australia. “I’m really pleased I’ve got those languages too, and those means of communication,” she says.

Gaining Auslan as a language became the gateway to a greater sense of community and connection. Kishkok is now heavily involved in the community through many inclusive activities.

“I do yoga, art, exercise, sports. I was previously very concerned about getting involved in communicating with others in sporting activities. But here, with communication, it’s so much better. I really like sport, I really like exercise now.”

Each episode touches on a different topic, including Deaf sports, arts and recreation, studying as a Deaf person and finding an inclusive place to work.

The five episodes, produced in partnership with Deaf Australia, have been subtitled in Hindi and English. Episodes are hosted by Deaf Australia’s CEO, Shirley Liu.

Speak My Language (Disability) is funded by the Commonwealth Department of Health, Disability and Ageing.

The Program is being led by the Ethnic Communities Council of New South Wales and is proudly delivered via an historic partnership between all State and Territory Ethnic and Multicultural Communities’ Councils across Australia.

At this stage, over 500 interviews are available as audio podcasts or videos, featuring hundreds of people with disabilities and their supporters in more than 28 languages.

You can now watch the episodes on the Speak My Language (Disability) YouTube channel and learn more about the perspectives of people living well with a disability, with more episodes on the way soon.

*This is a sponsored post

Read more: Prithvi Sekhar: The silent storm of the court