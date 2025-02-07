Prithvi Sekhar: The silent storm of the court

Reading Time: 5 minutes

“It was my first ever press conference at the airport,” Prithvi Sekhar beamed as he recounted his return to India after winning the Australian Open Deaf Men’s Champion of 2025. “There was a huge crowd waiting to talk to me. My family ran to greet me. It was an emotional moment. Seeing their pride made all the sacrifices worth it.”

In the electrifying world of tennis, where the echo of a perfectly struck ball reverberates across packed stadiums, one champion carves his own unique symphony—one of resilience, grit, and silent determination.

Yet Sekhar’s journey to his second consecutive Australian Open Deaf Men’s Championship wasn’t easy.

“The tournament was tough,” he recalled. “Two new strong players joined this year, including my former doubles partner from Italy, who was the European Deaf Tennis Champion. He was a very solid player and pushed me hard in the quarter-finals.”

His semi-final opponent Manino K was someone he had faced multiple times across different Deaf tournaments. “I had played him before in various competitions, and I knew he was a fighter. In the semi-final, I lost my first set. I had to sit down, close my eyes, and rethink my strategy. I knew I had to construct my points better. Once I reset mentally, I came back strong, winning the second set 6-3 and battling through a tough tie-break in the third to make it to the final.”

The final match was against French player Oliver Gray. “He’s a left-handed player, and lefties have a completely different style. But I stayed focused. The first set was 6-3, and in the second, he lost concentration while I maintained my pace, winning 6-1. On match point, I hit a down-the-line forehand winner—and that was it! I lay down on the court in pure joy.”

The Difference Between Deaf and Mainstream Tennis

“In a normal tournament, I wear my hearing aids, so I can hear the sound of the ball, the umpire’s calls, and even the crowd’s reactions,” Sekhar explained. “But in a Deaf tournament, all players must remove their hearing aids. That means I hear absolutely nothing—not the ball, the umpire, or the cheers from the crowd. It’s a completely silent game.”

While Deaf players have the same strokes, intensity, and pace as other professionals, competing in mainstream tournaments is a different challenge altogether. “The level of fitness, aggressive strokes, and game pace in normal competition is extremely high. Deaf players, while skilled, are not used to the same kind of relentless competition.”

Despite this, Sekhar has played in both categories and was ranked among the top 10 in India in 2023. “It has been an incredible journey—rising from a lower rank to competing at the highest levels in both Deaf and mainstream tournaments.”

The Advantage and Disadvantage of Silence

Sekhar acknowledged that playing in silence has its benefits. “Not being able to hear anything allows me to block out distractions completely. I’m just focused on the ball, my opponent, and my game plan. There’s no external noise affecting my concentration.”

However, he also pointed out the downside. “In mainstream tournaments, players can hear the ball, the umpire’s calls, and even their opponent’s movement. That gives them cues on how to react faster. In Deaf tournaments, if a call is made and I don’t see it, I keep playing, thinking I’ve won the point—only to realise later that I have to replay it. That can be frustrating and mentally draining.”

The Challenges of Being a Deaf Athlete

Sekhar spoke passionately about the struggles Deaf athletes face. “Many Deaf athletes struggle with communication. Not everyone knows sign language – I myself didn’t when I was younger, learning it later, piece by piece. And some parents don’t support their children in pursuing sports.”

He also highlighted the lack of tournament opportunities for Deaf players. “Deaf tournaments only happen once a year, whereas mainstream players get to compete every week. That’s why I push myself to play in both categories. We need more visibility and support for Deaf athletes.”

A Call for Greater Inclusion

Prithvi Sekhar strongly believes that Deaf athletes should be given more opportunities to compete in mainstream tournaments. “The government and sports bodies need to see that Deaf players can compete at high levels. If Deaf athletes are only allowed to play in Deaf tournaments, they won’t get the recognition they deserve.”

He has seen first-hand how young Deaf athletes often lack guidance. “Many young players don’t even realise they can compete at a high level. They need better training, more exposure, and opportunities to play in both Deaf and mainstream competitions.”

In this regard, Sekhar made special mention of one of the toughest competitors in Deaf tennis—an ATP-level player from South Korea who competes in World Deaf Tennis Championships. “He is an extremely strong player, with a very aggressive game. Facing him in an international tournament would be a real test.”

Coaching and Future Goals

Alongside playing professionally, Sekhar has begun coaching. “I want to train young players—both Deaf and hearing —and show them how to push themselves. I train in the morning, coach students in the afternoon, and hit the gym in the evening. It’s a full schedule, but I love it.”

His immediate focus is on the Deaflympics in Japan in November 2025. “My goal is to win gold in all three events—singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. I’m training harder than ever to make it happen.”

And as to the question about how Prithvi Sekhar would like to be remembered, the answer came after a moment’s thought: “As someone who inspired others. As a player who gave his best, no matter the challenge.”

Prithvi Sekhar is more than just a champion. He is proof that limits exist only in the mind. And as he steps onto the court for his next match, one thing is certain—the world is watching, and he’s ready to silence the doubts, one powerful shot at a time.

Read Also: India wins women’s U19 World Cup second time in a row