UNSW Sydney opens first overseas campus in Bengaluru

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In welcome news, the University of New South Wales (UNSW) has announced that it will open its first overseas campus in 2026 – in Bengaluru, India.

This will give students the opportunity to study at a Group of Eight (Go8) institution without needing to leave home soil.

Making the announcement in New Delhi, Australia’s Federal Education Minister Jason Clare noted, “UNSW coming to India will create the highest-ranked university in the country. It will open up new opportunities for young people in India and bring our two countries even closer together.”

The courses offered at the new campus will mirror existing UNSW undergraduate degrees in business, media, computer and data science and a postgraduate degree in cybersecurity.

“Graduates will receive the same UNSW qualifications as they do in Australia, valued by employers and academic institutions across India and internationally,” UNSW Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Attila Brungs says.

To ensure the standard of courses are upheld, quality assurance will be implemented through joint government structures and the oversight of UNSW’s Academic Board.

The expansion will be in line with India’s National Education Policy 2020 which allows top-ranked foreign institutions to establish campuses in India to boost the country’s higher education quality and to help develop world-class, work-ready graduates.

Beyond providing access to world class education, the new UNSW campus will help forge key links between Australia and India which will help guide research and innovation. UNSW Deputy Vice-Chancellor Global Professor Colin Grant emphasises these links are vital in the face of a changing global landscape in which India is emerging as a world leader.

“Bengaluru is a strategic hub with a strong industry and innovation culture. By establishing a base there, UNSW will further its commitment not only to education but also to much deeper engagement with the country’s government, industry, academia and innovation ecosystems,” Prof. Grant says.

“I am looking forward to the development of new research-industry partnerships to collaborate on major initiatives where knowledge and innovation – in areas such as renewable energy, health, transport and education – improve lives and enable equitable progress worldwide.”

With enrolments set to commence in August 2026, this new development will strengthen key partnerships and also address a key gap in the market by tackling the unmet needs of thousands of learners across India.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to inclusive global impact and aligns strongly with our UNSW Strategy: Progress for All,” Prof. Grant says. “It’s a significant step towards expanding our global education initiatives footprint in a region of strategic importance.”

In 2024, Australia’s Deakin University became the first international university to open a physical campus in India, located in Gujarat’s GIFT City.

Only months later, the University of Wollongong officially started operations in India with the launch of its campus, also at GIFT City.

In 2026, the University of Western Australia will establish two international branch campuses – Chennai and later Mumbai – making it the first Go8 to make it to India.

Western Sydney University, Victoria University and La Trobe University will launch their own campuses in Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida respectively, all in the coming year.

UNSW’s latest move acknowledges the value exchange between the institution and international students. Its Vice-Chancellor Professor Attila Brungs says, “Education is one of the most powerful forces for global progress. The UNSW community strongly values the contribution students and faculty members from India make to our classrooms, laboratories, campuses and partnerships in Australia.”

Education Minister Jason Clare agrees: “Education is one of Australia’s biggest exports. And it is not a one-way street. It’s not just about students coming here. It’s also Australian universities coming to them. (UNSW’s Bengaluru campus) is a great example of that.”

