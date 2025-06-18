University of Western Australia to establish campuses in India

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A new chapter in global academic exchange, the University of Western Australia (UWA) has received approval from India’s University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish two international branch campuses, making it the first Group of Eight (Go8) Australian universities to do so under India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Several Australian universities have announced expanding operations in India, but what sets UWA apart is its distinction as the first Go8 institution to receive formal approval to establish an International Branch Campus (IBC).

While Deakin University and the University of Wollongong have already announced campuses in India, they are not members of the Go8 – Australia’s coalition of leading research-intensive universities. This makes UWA the first top-tier Australian university to be granted such status under India’s new regulatory framework, giving it a unique first-mover advantage within the country’s elite academic circle.

The first UWA campus will open in Mumbai, followed by another in Chennai. These campuses are set to offer a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in STEM and business, tailored to meet both the aspirations of Indian students and the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.

The partnership follows high-level discussions between UWA leadership and Indian government officials earlier this year. It’s a move that reflects the growing strategic importance of the Australia-India bilateral relationship, with education becoming a central pillar.

UWA joins a small group of foreign institutions granted Letters of Intent by the UGC to establish campuses in India, others include institutions from the US, UK, and Italy. According to Indian Express, the aim is to develop Navi Mumbai and Chennai into major global education hubs, with campuses projected to open within 18 months.

Professor Amit Chakma, Vice-Chancellor of UWA, welcomed the approval, stating that it signifies a deepening partnership with India. “This milestone reflects our shared commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and global collaboration,” he said. “It solidifies our commitment to being a leading university in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Recognising the need for inclusive education, UWA has announced a partnership with Avasara Academy, a philanthropic initiative aimed at empowering young women from low socio-economic backgrounds. Full scholarships will be provided to promising students, opening doors for those who may not otherwise have access to global-standard education.

The university’s approach also considers affordability where tuition for Indian students will be lower than the cost of studying in Australia, while still providing a pathway for students to transfer to the Perth campus or earn globally recognised credentials without leaving home.

In addition to its educational initiatives, UWA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian tech giant HCLTech. This partnership will see the development of short courses and university-innovation hubs in both India and Western Australia. The hubs aim to foster entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and stronger research-industry connections.

“This collaboration will bring academic research closer to real-world application,” said Professor Guy Littlefair, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Education and Student Experience).

While challenges such as ensuring parity in academic delivery and adapting curriculum to local contexts remain, the expansion marks a pivotal moment for both India’s global education ambitions and UWA’s international strategy.

As Professor Chakma noted, “This is not just about exporting a curriculum. It’s about building a long-term, meaningful presence in India.”

With education emerging as a key link in Australia and India’s shared Indo-Pacific aspirations, UWA’s new campuses could become a cornerstone of deeper intergenerational and intercultural connections between the two nations.

