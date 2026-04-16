South Asian links at MWF and SWF 2026

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Turn the page on this year’s Melbourne and Sydney Writers Festivals, with headline international guest, Irish-Indian poet Nikita Gill, set to share her bestseller ‘Hekate’ with audiences in both cities, and lots of interesting stories from local writers across fiction and non-fiction writing.

The Melbourne Writers Festival runs from May 7th-10th, and the Sydney Writers Festival is on from May 17th-24th. Melbourne and Sydney Writers Festival 2026

NIKITA GILL

Melbourne | Sydney

The Sunday Times-bestselling author of eight poetry anthologies, Irish-Indian poet Nikita Gill is making a highly anticipated stopover at both Melbourne and Sydney writers festivals to share insights on myth and feminist reimagining.

AHONA GUHA

Melbourne | Sydney

Clinical and forensic psychologist Ahona Guha will talk about her book, ‘How We Relate’ and navigating loss and resilience.

AVANI DIAS

Sydney

The former ABC South Asia correspondent joins acclaimed journalists to talk about the stories that changed their life.

AMITAV GHOSH

Sydney

Don’t miss Jnanpith Award winner Amitav Ghosh as he reflects on his career in both fiction and non-fiction.

DINUKA MCKENZIE

Sydney

Festival regular and author of the Detective Kate Miles series returns to lead a conversation about writing crime from a First Nations perspective.

MICHELLE DE KRETSER

Sydney

University of Sydney honorary associate Michelle De Kretser will be in conversation with the 2025 Booker prize winner on identity.

NIRAJ LAL

Melbourne

Host of the ABC Kids podcast Imagine This brings some primary school imagination and insights about current affairs.

OSMAN FARUQI

Melbourne

Journalist and editor of Lamestream Media chats with fellow indie journalists about our media landscape. Melbourne and Sydney Writers Festival 2026

PRANATI NARAYAN VISWESWARAN

Melbourne

The self-described culture junkie is here to celebrate cutting-edge new works and talent.

S. SHAKTHIDHARAN

Sydney

Fresh off the back of his Windham-Campbell prize win, the playwright reflects on his debut memoir and family secrets.

SHANKARI CHANDRAN

Sydney

Miles Franklin winner from Canberra shares her words of courage for the closing address of the festival.

SOOLAGNA MAJUMDAR

Melbourne

The Kolkata-born, Perth raised comic artist shares pieces from forthcoming work Food Bird.

TASNEEM CHOPRA OAM

Melbourne

The acclaimed cultural consultant will lead a conversation with two fierce women who refuse to back down. Melbourne and Sydney Writers Festival 2026