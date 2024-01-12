SkillSelect visa invitation round focuses on healthcare jobs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The latest SkillSelect invitation round by Australia’s Department of Home Affairs on 18 December 2023 reflects a significant emphasis on healthcare occupations.

Among the various occupations considered, health-related professions received the majority of invitations. Notably, general practitioners, medical practitioners, and specialist physicians (general medicine) were some of the most invited occupations, each requiring a minimum score of 65. The demand for specialised medical practitioners also commanded attention as the Surgeon (General) required a minimum score of 80.

A total of 8,300 invitations have been issued for the Skill Independent Visa (Subclass 189), while only 79 invitations for the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491) were issued – Family Sponsored.

The latest SkillSelect round had no invitations for popular sectors such as IT, Finance, Engineering or Trades.

The data released indicates a clear prioritisation of healthcare professionals, underlining the country’s recognition of the crucial part these skilled individuals play in the recovery and resilience of the nation’s health system.

Experts believe the latest round of invitations points to Australia’s priorities concerning overseas skilled workers.

Immigration law expert Dr Abul Rizvi said it indicates what overseas students should study.

“DHA just issued its first invitation round for the skilled independent category in 23-24. Almost all health-related occupations plus teachers. Nothing in IT, Finance, Engineering, or Trades. A very clear signal of what overseas students should be studying,” Dr Rizvi posted on the social media site X.

Nursing roles also emerged as a key focus, with Registered Nurse (Perioperative) and Registered Nurse (Paediatrics) securing notable invitations, reflecting Australia’s commitment to strengthening its healthcare workforce across various specialties.

This strategic emphasis on healthcare skills comes as no surprise, given the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The heightened importance of a robust healthcare system has become evident, and Australia’s targeted approach to welcoming skilled professionals in the field reflects a proactive response to potential future challenges.

