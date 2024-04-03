NSW eases requirements for Skilled Work Regional 491 Visa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The NSW Government has made significant adjustments to the nomination criteria for the Skilled Work Regional visa (subclass 491) under Pathway 1, effective immediately. The move aims to enhance accessibility for skilled workers residing and working in regional NSW, thereby bolstering regional development and the local economy.

Previously, applicants for Pathway 1 were mandated to have lived and worked in a designated regional area of NSW for at least 12 months with a single regional NSW-based employer, among other prerequisites. However, based on industry feedback gathered during recent Regional Skilled Migration seminars, the NSW government has decided to amend this criterion, reducing the employment duration requirement to 6 months.

Key Changes in Nomination Criteria for Pathway 1

Reduced Employment Duration: Applicants must currently reside and work in a designated regional area of NSW, continuously doing so for the past 6 months, down from the previous 12 months.

This alteration aims to broaden eligibility for the Skilled Work Regional visa (subclass 491) under Pathway 1, creating avenues for skilled workers who have contributed to the regional economy and communities for a duration of six months.

Remaining Criteria

Employment must be with a single regional NSW-based employer operating from established business premises in regional NSW.

The role must align with the applicant’s nominated (or closely related) occupation.

The occupation must be classified as skilled by NSW.

Applicants must receive a minimum salary of $70,000 (prorated if under 38 hours per week) from their qualifying employer in the nominated (or closely related) occupation in the 6 months immediately before applying.

Skilled employment must commence after NSW deems the applicant skilled in their occupation and must be reflected in their SkillSelect Expression of Interest (EOI).

Applicants must submit their visa application onshore and must not have a current visa application being processed by Home Affairs for a permanent visa.

