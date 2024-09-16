Australia includes India in the Work and Holiday Visa program

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Australia has fulfilled its promise by amending visa rules to allow 1,000 Indians to work while on holiday in Australia by inclduing India in the Work and Holiday visa program. Indian citizens will now receive visas to work during their holiday in Australia, similar to residents of many European countries.

The Department of Home Affairs has made significant changes to the visa rules, including India’s inclusion in the Subclass 462 (Work and Holiday) visa program. This change aims to increase opportunities for young Indians in Australia and strengthen cultural and educational ties between Australia and key partner countries like India, China, and Vietnam.

Migration (Arrangements for Work and Holiday (Subclass 462) Visa Applications) (India) Amendment Instrument 2024 amends rules to specify India as a foreign country to enable applicants who hold a passport issued by India to be eligible to apply for a Subclass 462 visa.

Starting September 16, 2024, Indian citizens holding a valid passport will be eligible to apply for this visa. This visa will provide opportunities for young people aged 18 to 30 to work and travel in Australia while covering their expenses.

Chaman Preet, a Melbourne-based migration expert, stated that by including India in this program, Australia is strengthening its relationship with one of its most important international partners. “This amendment could be a significant opportunity for Indian travelers, allowing them to work while exploring Australia,” Ms Preet told Indian Link.

Rules for Indian applicants

Indian citizens wishing to apply for this visa will need to meet certain requirements. Notably, Indian applicants are exempt from providing proof of support from a foreign government, which is typically required from applicants from other countries.

However, there are some educational qualifications required for Indian applicants. Only candidates with the necessary educational qualifications will be eligible to apply.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, a new pre-application process (lottery system) has been introduced for Indian, Chinese, and Vietnamese citizens. Through this process, citizens from these countries will be selected to apply for this visa. Candidates will first need to register and will be selected through a lottery. According to DoHA, this process is intended to simplify and make the application process more transparent.

Selected candidates will be notified. However, if a candidate is not selected before the age of 31, withdraws their registration, or passes away, their name will be removed from the list.

Outcome of the agreement with India

The decision to include India in the Work and Holiday visa program was made under the ‘Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement’ (ECTA) in 2022. Under this historic agreement, Australia committed to providing Work and Holiday visas to 1,000 Indian youths annually. The goal is to promote regional tourism and workforce and deepen strategic relations between the two countries.

ECTA came into effect in December 2022, eliminating up to 85% of tariffs on Australian exports and promoting cooperation in several other sectors, including education and services.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had stated, “ECTA will support tourism and workforce needs in regional Australia by making 1000 Work and Holiday Program places available to young adventurous Indians. It maintains opportunities for Indian students graduating in Australia to undertake post-study work, with a bonus year of stay for high-performing STEM graduates.”

This change aims to attract young, skilled, and enthusiastic travelers seeking work and travel opportunities. Indian passport holders will now be able to work in Australia for up to 12 months with this visa, providing them with international work experience, the ability to cover their expenses, and the chance to immerse themselves in Australian culture.

This visa differs from a typical tourist visa as it grants the right to work and study. According to the Home Office, the Work and Holiday visa allows young people aged 18 to 30 (18 to 35 years for Canada, France, and Ireland) from select countries to work and study for up to four months.

Previously, Australia’s backpacker visa was available only to citizens from 19 countries, including Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom, most of which were European countries.

