With the lockdown now extended in India, here are the chairmen, cricketers, and industrialists contributing to fight the pandemic.

Sundar Pichai

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has personally matched Google’s earlier donation of Rs 5 crore to online donation platform Give India initiatives.

In March, the company had also announced they will provide over $800 million to support small and medium businesses (SMBs), health organisations, governments and health workers on the frontline of global COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Google committed a $200 million investment fund that will support NGOs and financial institutions around the world to help provide small businesses with access to capital.

Shah Rukh Khan

Through the Bollywood star’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise and his NGO Meer Foundation, SRK will work with the Maharashtra and West Bengal governments for the supply of 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals.

SRK’s NGO Meer Foundation will provide daily food requirements to over 5,500 families in Mumbai with Ek Saath -The Earth organisation and 3 lakh meal kits to 10,000 underprivileged families in Mumbai for at least a month in association with Roti Foundation.

Also, Meer Foundation initiatives has collaborated with Working People’s Charter to provide basic essentials and grocery items for at least a month to over 2,000 daily wage workers in Delhi.

Ratan Tata

Through Tata Trusts, the industrialist has committed Rs 500 crore to fighting the pandemic. This amount will include costs of protective gear, testing kids, ventilators, training medical workers, and creation of treatment centres.

Rohit Sharma

The cricketer has donated Rs 45 lakh to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra’s Relief Fund and Rs 25 lakh to the PM CARES Fund. He has donated Rs 5 lakh to Zomato Feeding India initiatives that assists daily wage workers. An active supporter of animal rights, he has also donated Rs 5 lakh to organisations feeding stray dogs.

Sachin Tendulkar

The legendary cricketer announced donations of Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra’s Relief Fund.

Sanjiv Puri, ITC chairman

The ITC chairman announce a contingency fund of Rs 150 crore by the conglomerate. This will go towards providing assistance to rural healthcare, purchasing protective gear for medical staff, and providing relief to vulnerable sections of society.

Azim Premji

Through the Azim Premji Foundation, the philanthropist committed Rs 1000 crore. He announced that the foundation will be working with healthcare workers and the government, utilising the funds to increase healthcare support to contain and treat the virus.

Ola Cabs

The ride-hailing company announced a Rs 20 crore fund for its drivers called the ‘Drive the Driver’ Fund. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal has also contributed his annual salary to this cause that will provide emergency support and supplies to Ola’s drivers. Ola has also collaborated with the Karnataka government to provide 500 cabs for emergency transportation.

IANS

