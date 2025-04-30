Second Serve: Darrsh and Depinder back on MasterChef

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Returning to MasterChef Australia is no small feat, especially when the competition feels more like the 75th Hunger Games of cooking, packed with seasoned veterans who have all experienced the demands of the kitchen. But for Darrsh Clarke and Depinder Chibber, the decision to step back into the ‘arena’ was a “no-brainer”.

Darrsh Clarke, Season 16 MasterChef Australia

“MasterChef thankfully isn’t as deadly as the Hunger Games,” Darrsh laughed. “But I’m very competitive by nature.”

Since his first season in 2024, Darrsh has undergone a major personal and professional transformation, driven by growing confidence. “Halfway through last season, I realised I needed to stop playing it safe,” he admitted. “From the get-go this time, you’ll see a more ambitious, motivated version of me.”

Part of that growth came from a physical move from Western Australia to Melbourne, a decision that exposed him to Victoria’s rich and vibrant food culture. “Eating out with mates, discovering new ingredients, learning new techniques – it’s all influenced my cooking style,” he said. “You’ll see a lot more of that on my plates this season. Also, I think you’ll see a less chaotic version of me in the kitchen.”

He also highlighted the importance of the mental game in MasterChef. “If you get caught up in your mistakes, it can spiral quickly. This time, I’m focusing on staying calm. You don’t need to run around like mad. Take a breath, plan, and move purposefully,” he said, adding that watching last season’s finalists taught him the value of composure under pressure.

If Darrsh’s cooking style were a Hunger Games weapon, he jokes it would be a “flaming sword” – versatile, surprising, and designed to leave an unforgettable impact. “I want my food to play with your mind, to challenge expectations.”

Depinder Chibber, Season 13 MasterChef Australia

“I would never say no to coming back into the kitchen,” Depinder said, smiling. “Being given the chance once is incredible, but to have the opportunity twice feels like such a privilege.”

Since her first appearance, she has worked in restaurants, run her own supper club, and further honed her skills beyond the home kitchen. “Last time, I was a true home cook. Now, I bring a bit more of that industry knowledge to the plate,” she explained.

Depinder reflected that her “understanding of Australian native ingredients has developed so much” since her first season. Armed with that knowledge and a strategic mindset, Depinder plans to find the balance between playing to her strengths and taking bold risks when the timing feels right.

One of the biggest changes for Depinder since her last MasterChef appearance is her personal growth – she’s now a mum of two.

“Motherhood has made me so much stronger, mentally, physically, emotionally,” she said. “You build resilience you never knew you had. That’s definitely going to be my secret weapon this time, staying calm and composed under pressure.”

As for which “weapon” would symbolise her cooking style in a Hunger Games-style competition, she chose not to pick a weapon at all. “I’d rather survive through my food, by excelling when everyone else is at their best too,” she said thoughtfully.

For both Darrsh and Depinder, the new series MasterChef Australia Back to Win is about more than just unfinished business. It’s a chance to showcase how much they’ve evolved, inside and outside the kitchen. With sharpened skills, a deeper sense of resilience, and a renewed fire to push their creative boundaries, they’re stepping back into the competition not just to survive, but to thrive. In a season packed with familiar faces and fierce talent, Darrsh and Depinder are ready to prove that growth, grit, and passion are the ultimate winning ingredients.

