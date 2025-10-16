Support for immigration dips, but social cohesion steady

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Attitudes towards immigration levels have reached a new low according to the 2025 Scanlon Foundation Mapping Social Cohesion report, published today.

AT A GLANCE

51% believe immigration rate is too high, the highest since survey began

83% say multiculturalism has been good for the country

60% agree or strongly agree immigrants increase house prices

Overall social cohesion rating remains at 78 for third year in a row

Fifty-one percent of total respondents believe the number of people immigrating to Australia is too high, the highest proportion ever recorded since the survey began in 2007. Intriguingly, out of the total overseas-born survey respondents, 46 percent of them believe immigration is too high. Scanlon Foundation Report 2025

However, the report stresses, this is independent of our opinion on multiculturalism, with 71 percent of those respondents who said immigration levels are too high still agreeing that multiculturalism is good for Australia.

Instead, this is more indicative of growing economic pressures than a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment.

Almost 60 percent of total respondents either agree or strongly agree ‘immigrants increase house prices’, with 31 percent agreeing ‘immigrants take jobs away.’

These answers are more pronounced amongst those who believe immigration is too high, with 79 percent of them agreeing or strongly agreeing ‘immigrants increase house prices’ and around half of them also agreeing ‘immigrants take jobs away’.

Regardless, there is certainly consternation surrounding immigration. Over the last three years, the proportion of respondents who agree ‘accepting immigrants from different countries makes Australia stronger’ has declined from 78 per cent to 67 per cent.

“The accumulated strength of support over years and decades potentially has a protective effect, making it difficult for anti-immigrant sentiment to take a stronger hold and has perhaps helped to prevent deeper division over immigration in Australia in recent years,” the report notes.

“Steady declines in support for diversity and multiculturalism though should be taken as a sign that support cannot be taken for granted or assumed to be immune from the social and economic strains on individuals and households, nor the political influences that would seek to create deeper divisions.”

The survey also reveals immigrants’ country of origin and religious background makes a difference in how they are received. Immigrants from India received a mixed response, in comparison to the overwhelmingly positive perception for those from the US or UK. Attitudes towards Hindus and Sikhs have also continued to decline but still remain majority positive, and attitudes towards Muslims continue to be majority negative.

The study’s authors say these findings “highlight a persistent hierarchy of acceptance and a concerning level of prejudice particularly towards people of Islamic faith and Australians from Asian and African backgrounds.” Scanlon Foundation Report 2025

None of this appears to have affected the overall social cohesion rating, which remains at 78 for the third year in a row.

Anthea Hancocks, CEO of the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute, said the report provides a snapshot of an uncertain period.

“Social cohesion is not static – it changes as our circumstances do,” she said.

“This year’s findings show that while Australians continue to draw strength from their communities, many are feeling the strain of affordability and global uncertainty. Supporting belonging and confidence in the future remains vital to our national wellbeing.”

