Salvos tap diverse communities for 2025 Red Shield Appeal

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The national multicultural launch of The Salvation Army’s 2025 Red Shield Appeal was held in late June 2025.

This year’s campaign theme, “Be Hope,” encourages Australians to support those experiencing hardship.

The event aimed to raise awareness of The Salvation Army’s work among Australia’s diverse communities, bringing together leaders from multicultural business, community, and media sectors who collectively represent more than 30 languages. Speakers highlighted the importance of supporting vulnerable Australians and recognised the contributions of multicultural communities.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Katrina Rathie, business leader, lawyer, public speaker and champion for cultural diversity, spoke about Australia’s diversity as one of its strengths and encouraged those who have benefited from opportunities in Australia to give back. She called on community members to support the Red Shield Appeal to help create a more inclusive and caring society.

Sheba Nandkeolyar, CEO of MultiConnexions Group which hosted the event, described how everyday generosity in multicultural communities reflects the spirit of the theme “Be Hope.” She said multicultural Australians value their cultural heritage while contributing to modern Australia, and that practical action is what makes hope tangible.

Nandkeolyar also noted her organisation’s longstanding involvement in supporting the multicultural launch of the Red Shield Appeal.

Colonel Rodney Walters, Secretary for Communications at The Salvation Army, said this year’s theme reflects the organisation’s long-standing mission to help people in need. He noted the significance of engaging with multicultural communities to build a more compassionate society and thanked MultiConnexions for its support in hosting the event.

The Red Shield Appeal is The Salvation Army’s largest annual fundraiser. This year, the organisation aims to raise $38 million by 30 June to support over 2,000 programs and services across Australia. These programs provide vital assistance including accommodation, financial aid, counselling, and support for people facing homelessness, family violence, and other crises.

In 2023-2024, The Salvation Army provided over 1.1 million nights of accommodation, delivered 1.76 million care sessions, assisted more than 250,000 people, and offered $24.3 million in financial help through cash, vouchers, and other aid.

Australians can support the 2025 Red Shield Appeal by donating, volunteering, or helping locally. For more information or to donate, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS. Donations can also be made at Salvos Stores nationwide.