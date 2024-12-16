A Gen Z review of Mismatched Season 3

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mismatched Season 3 makes a triumphant return as India’s most popular youth series and we spent the weekend bingeing the whole season (like we always do). Let’s start off where the show left us in Season 2 for a quick recap. Rishi and Dimple’s rocky romance had managed to find its footing once more, only for Rishi to get accepted into the prestigious school, NNIT, that Dimple had always dreamed of attending. Cue heartbreak and anticipation as fans were left wondering how their story would move forward in Season 3. After much waiting, the show has returned, and it doesn’t disappoint, but there is room for improvement.

AT A GLANCE

Show: Mismatched Season 3 (Netflix)

Directors: Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari

Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Taaruk Raina, Ahsaas Channa, Muskkaan Jaferi, Abhinav Sharma, Ranvijay Singh, Vidya Malvade, Lauren Robinson

Runtime: 8 episodes

Rating: 4/5

Let’s get the technical stuff out of the way first. The editing this season is absolutely top-notch, elevating the show to new heights. The fast-paced, tech-heavy nature of Mismatched has always been a core element, but this time the integration of AI feels natural and timely. From debates surrounding the pros and cons of artificial intelligence to the nuanced perspectives of young tech innovators, it’s refreshing to see these discussions incorporated so thoughtfully. The inclusion of these themes not only makes the show feel contemporary but also highlights the creators’ commitment to exploring complex topics relevant to their audience.

If you’ve been watching from Season 1, you might be disappointed to note the absence of some beloved characters. Harsh, played by Vihaan Samat, still reeling from his heartbreak over Dimple, played by Prajakta Koli, had left the country but remains a supportive figure from afar. Meanwhile, the storyline of typical Gen Z influencer Simran has been dropped – a decision that, frankly, seems for the best as her arc was not adding much to the series.

On the flip side, the inclusion of a trans character, Rith, played by Lauren Robinson, a trans actor, is a landmark move for Indian content. There’s also a mini feature of a character with autism who works in a food truck – a subtle but powerful nod to the importance of representation. These additions highlight the strides Mismatched is making in embracing diversity, setting a much-needed precedent for Indian media.

Oh, and massive shoutout to Akshat Singh for making his Netflix debut with this show! Remember the kid who wowed us all when he performed on Britain’s Got Talent in 2019 and received the Golden Buzzer.

Now, let’s actually talk about this season. Well, it wasn’t without its missteps. The main antagonist, Rith, aims to hack into the Betterverse software for the sole purpose of seeing themselves as male. While the show’s intent to tackle identity struggles is appreciated, the execution of this plotline feels forced. In today’s world, tools like Photoshop or AI could have easily achieved this goal, making the entire premise feel somewhat unconvincing.

On a brighter note, a fan-favourite transformation occurs with a previously abrasive character who turns into what we Gen Z affectionately call a “pookie.” Falling in love with Vinni, a woman he meets at group therapy, Anmol’s newfound tenderness is a welcome change. Played by Ahsaas Channa and Taaruk Raina, respectively, their relationship is a highlight, showcasing how the right connection can bring out the best in someone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsaas Channa (@ahsaassy_)

The show takes a big leap with a three-year time jump, portraying the characters as young adults navigating relationships and self-discovery. One of the most commendable aspects is how the series tackles the topic of sex within committed relationships. It underscores the importance of mutual consent, self-acceptance, and emotional readiness – delicate themes rarely handled so maturely in Indian cinema. This nuanced portrayal offers a refreshing perspective, breaking away from the usual portrayal of sex as either taboo or purely lust-driven.

Now, the final verdict is: Mismatched Season 3 successfully builds on its legacy as India’s favourite youth series, balancing its tech-driven roots with important conversations about identity, mental health, and relationships. While some plotlines could use refinement, the show’s heart, diversity, and progressive themes make it a must-watch. For fans who’ve followed Rishi and Dimple’s journey, this season offers growth, surprises, and an emotional payoff worth waiting for.

READ ALSO: Film Review: Pushpa: The Rule