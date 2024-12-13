Film Review: Pushpa: The Rule

Reading Time: 4 minutes

When Pushpa: The Rise debuted in 2021, it struck a chord with audiences worldwide, becoming a runaway hit that elevated Allu Arjun to a new echelon of stardom. A majority of credit should also be given to its online platform release, when the world was still coping with the after effects of the pandemic and were refraining from going into the theatres. We watched Pushpa’s rise to dominance from our couches at home, and it worked well with the audiences back then.

Three years later, Sukumar returned with Pushpa: The Rule, a sequel that rides on its predecessor’s massive expectations. Although, the film occasionally loses the emotional grounding that made the first instalment a phenomenon. Running packed shows, it was a challenge to get to the theatres to watch it on the very first day but we did on a weekday. You just cannot ignore Pushpa: The Rule as it is raking unprecedented moolah at the box office.

AT A GLANCE

Film: Pushpa: The Rule (Theatres)

Director: Sukumar

Cast: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna

Runtime: 3 hours, 20 minutes

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Pushpa: The Rule continues right where the original left off, with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj well established as the ruler of the sandalwood mafia in Chittoor and a smuggler. But he has goals that go beyond India. In the second instalment, we follow Pushpa as he expands his criminal empire into other territories like Sri Lanka, Dubai, and Japan, and contends with his fearsome enemy, IPS Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil.



While Pushpa deals with broken family relationships and tries to mend fences with his estranged brother, the story’s fundamental subject remains that of homecoming. The inconsistent storytelling marries the three hours and twenty minutes that attempt to examine power relationships, familial ties, and Pushpa’s larger-than-life character. The protagonist’s relatability was the strength of the first film, but as Pushpa’s environment gets more fantastical and lavish in the sequel, it weakens the character.

His trademark swagger and captivating intensity allow Allu Arjun to rule the screen. There are moments when his portrayal borders on melodrama, but his magnetism is what really holds the picture together. At the same time, Fahadh Faasil is still shocking everyone. His subtle performances in Malayalam films are a nice change of pace from his flashy Shekhawat in this masala blockbuster. One of the best parts of the film is the explosive chemistry between Arjun and Faasil, especially in their contentious scenes.

In contrast to the multi-layered portrayal in the original film, Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli is reduced to a hypersexualized stereotype in this edition. Although the effort to highlight feminine desire is daring, the way it is carried out is clumsy and overdone, frequently crossing the line into embarrassing territory.

The film’s indisputable strength are the action segments. South Indian cinema at its most daring and stylised. The scene where Allu Arjun transforms into Kali and brings an unparalleled mix of joy and mayhem stands out. The exaggerated nature of these sequences ensures that they remain memorable even after the credits have rolled. Although the themes of power, devotion and ambition are not new, Sukumar gives Pushpa more depth, which elevates the film. As the film moves from a local to a global perspective, the themes of resistance and perseverance remain relevant.



While Pushpa: The Rule does have some good points, it also has some major flaws. Overly long running times put the audience’s patience to the strain by spreading the story too thin. Important scenes are less impactful because of the tone’s instability, which goes between realistic drama and dazzling extravaganza. Furthermore, there is no clear conclusion to the game between Pushpa and Shekhawat, which appears to be building up a third installment.

There are pros and cons to the film’s self-awareness. The plot sometimes feels too lavish, putting spectacle before depth, even while it embraces its larger-than-life appeal.

Those who enjoy commercial films and are fans of the Pushpa franchise will enjoy Pushpa: The Rule, an emotionally and visually intense roller coaster. It succeeds in terms of action and acting, but falls short when it comes to delivering on emotional depth and story cohesiveness. The film mainly targets its loyal fans, ignoring those who doubt the genre.

Anyone who enjoys films starring Allu Arjun or Fahadh Faasil would also enjoy this one. Everything from high-octane drama to jaw-dropping stunts to flashes of cringe-worthy overkill will be packed into this lengthy stretch. If you were hoping to catch a glimpse of Hyderabad favourite and Pushpa loyalist Australian Cricketer David Warner in a cameo, you’ll be disappointed. For others, the wisest course of action may be to hold off until it is available on online platforms for home viewing or wait for Pushpa 3 to find out how everything is resolved.



