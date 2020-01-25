Sixteen States and Union Territories and Six Central Ministries will participate in the Republic Day Parade this year at Rajpath in New Delhi.

For the first time after appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff, 3 helicopters – representing the three wings of the defence forces – the army, the navy and the air – flew together, reflecting the new sense of cohesion within the three forces.

In all, 16 military contingents will take part in the parade, and 4 weapons will be showcased at the event. In another first, on January 26, the Prime Minister accompanied by the CDS and the three Chiefs of Staff will visit the National War Memorial.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will arrive in India on a four-day visit beginning Friday with an aim to “re-energise” the bilateral strategic partnership will be the chief guest at India’s 71st Republic Day Parade on January 26.

Govt’s new initiative ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ part of R-Day parade

The tableau of Ministry of Jal Shakti will showcase the government’s new initiative, ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, during the Republic Day parade, which aims at providing functional tap connection to every rural household by 2024. The tableau front is in the shape of a huge tap and pot which are made of thousands of steel taps and metallic pots, representing millions of rural households.

CRPF women bikers to showcase skill at Rajpath on R-Day

In a first, a team of over 50 women bikers from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) would be showcasing “aerobic frills and finesse a among other stunts on grandeur-laced Rajpath on the occasion of 71st Republic Day celebration.

In a first, a team of over 50 women bikers, named “Dare Devils”, from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) would be showcasing their skills on the Rajpath on the occasion of 71st Republic Day celebrations.

NDRF to showcase flood rescue team in action on R-Day

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will showcase their flood rescue team in action, rescuing drowned people, including children and animals, during the Republic Day parade on Sunday.

Para SF to show stealth, speed during R-Day parade

A contingent of the Para Special Forces, the special operations unit of the Indian Army, will be marching down Rajpath this Republic Day. The contingent commander is Major Nikhil.

Pandit rehab project to be theme of J&K R-Day float

The Jammu and Kashmir’s ‘Back to Village’ programme for the displaced Kashmiri Pandits, launched last year, is the theme for its Republic Day tableau this year.

Meghalaya to showcase living root bridge at R-Day parade

Meghalaya, the abode of clouds, will showcase the double-decker living root bridge, a unique natural phenomenon shaped by human ingenuity, in its tableau for the Republic Day parade.

Bamboo, cane crafts will dominate Assam tableau

The Assam government has decided to showcase the northeastern state’s bamboo and cane crafts in its tableau during the Republic Day parade, a senior state government officer said.

Madhya Pradesh tableau to be based on Tribal Museum





The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to showcase a tableau depicting Tribal Museum of the state in Republic Day parade.

Himachal Pradesh tableau to highlight Kullu Dussehra festival

The tableau of Himachal Pradesh will showcase fervour and festivity of world famous Kullu Dussehra celebrated in Kullu valley during the Republic Day parade.

Rukuna Rath Yatra of Odisha to roll on Rajpath on R-Day

The Odisha government has decided to showcase Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraja, worshipped as both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu (Harihara) at the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, at the Republic Day parade.

Goa tableau to showcase its biodiversity, shores

Goa will depict its seashore along with its biodiversity and livelihoods on its tableau during the Republic Day parade, apart from highlighting the state’s campaign to ‘Save the Frog’.

Kolkata Port Trust part of Republic Day parade

The Ministry of Shipping has dedicated its tableau for Republic Day parade to Kolkata Port Trust. The Kolkata Port Trust represents a theme of glorious past and vibrant future which is a glorious saga of 150 years.

Telangana finally gets to show its rich culture

Five years after its birth, Telangana — the youngest state of the country — will have its tableau in the Republic Day parade. The tableau will represent rich mix of culture and festivals.

Chhattisgarh tableau to showcase folk life at R-Day parade





The Chhattisgarh tableau will showcase the artistic beauty of the state’s folk life during the Republic Day parade on January 26, the state government said.

Iyyanar deity statue to showcase TN tradition

Performers from Tamil Nadu before their performance in the Republic Day parade.

The Tamil Nadu government will showcase Iyyanar deity statue in its tableau during Republic Day parade as it is installed at the entrance of villages in the state with a belief that he would protect the villagers from “evil forces”. Iyyanar deity is also known as the guardian deity of villages.

R-Day parade: Rajasthani legacy returns after 4 years

A model of the Republic Day 2020 state tableau of Rajasthan.

After a long gap of four years, the state of Rajasthan would be getting an opportunity during the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday to showcase its tableau, an official said.

Punjab’s tableau to showcase Guru Nanak’s philosophy

‘Kirat Karo’, ‘Naam Japo’ and ‘Vand Chhako’ is the theme of Punjab’s tableau at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, an official said.

Karnataka to showcase first socio-religious parliament on R-Day

The Karnataka government will show case ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ (Centre for Experiences), a socio-religious centre of the 12th century Kalyana Karnataka, in its tableau in the Republic Day parade.

Commerce Ministry tableau depicts Startup India project

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry will take part in this year’s Republic Day Parade where it is going to showcase a tableau depicting various stages of its flagship project, ‘Startup India’.

UP’s R-Day float to showcase state’s composite culture







The Republic Day tableau of the UP government will exhibit the cultural and religious tourism and the ‘Sarva Dharma Sama Bhav” theme.

Financial inclusion is Fin Min’s theme for R Day tableau







The tableau of Department of Financial Services, under the Ministry of Finance, in this year’s Republic Day parade will depict the achievements made in the area of financial inclusion which have been recognized world-wide.

Gujarat’s R-Day tableau to exhibit Queen’s Stepwell

The tableau of Gujarat will display ‘Rani ki Vav — Jal Mandir’ (Queen’s Stepwell), a unique piece of ancient Indian architecture, construction and craftsmanship, located in Patan city.

The Rani ki Vav, an UNESCO world heritage site, highlights the rich and beautiful tradition of the Gujarati culture and is a distinct example of complex architectural technique.

‘Kashmir to Kanyakumari’ to fascinate viewers on Republic Day







This year, the Centre Public Works Department (CPWD) tableau will be based on its horticulture department depicting Kashmir to Kanyakumari theme, an official said.

