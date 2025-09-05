Ready, set, rent: Leasing agent Gurvinder Singh

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Leasing agent Gurvinder Singh shares insights into Sydney Eastern Suburbs rental market in 2025 – from common tenant mistakes to rising suburbs, horror stories, and what every renter should know before signing a lease.

First thing you check when inspecting a rental?

The first thing during a routine inspection, which is when a tenant is still in the property, is general levels of cleanliness and how the tenants are keeping the place. That usually takes five to ten minutes. When tenants leave, we do a full walkthrough to make sure the way they’ve left the property is consistent with how it’s been kept the whole time. We want to ensure there’s nothing beyond general wear and tear.

Biggest mistake tenants make?

The most common mistake tenants make is not understanding the basic clauses outlined in the Residential Tenancies Act 2010. For example, tenants are required to allow access during the final two weeks of their lease for inspections. Failing to do so can cause issues, including the possibility of being charged additional rent. People often focus so much on the excitement of moving in that they don’t pay enough attention to the responsibilities involved in moving out.

Biggest mistake landlords make?

Not listening to the advice of their real estate agent. That’s especially true when it comes to showing their property in a better light or making price adjustments when the market changes. If landlords ignore that advice whether prices are going up or down it can cost them both time and money.

And why don’t they listen to you? Leasing agent Gurvinder Singh

Honestly, because they’re either stubborn or stuck in their own ways and think they know better.

What’s one thing renters should always ask before signing a lease?

Renters should always ask what the owners intend to do with the property. Often, if the owner plans to move in or sell within six to twelve months, they’ll tell the real estate agent. It’s a good question to ask upfront so you know what to expect before committing to the lease.

Most overlooked clause in a rental agreement?

Notice periods for access. That applies not just to the last two weeks of a lease but also to routine inspections or when an owner decides to sell. Tenants often push back on this even though it’s clearly stated in the Residential Tenancies Act 2010, which they sign before moving in. It’s a frequent pain point tenants try to finesse or argue notice periods to suit themselves, even when we’ve followed the law. This is one of the main reasons disputes end up in tribunal, because tenants claim they haven’t been given enough notice when we have and we are legally complied with the legislation.

One suburb where rents are rising fastest?



Out of the suburbs we work in, Coogee has been the fastest rising in terms of interest. Of course, you’ve got Bondi as a major beach hub, but Coogee has quickly become just as popular for tourists and newcomers. People love the area, the beach, and everything around it. Bondi has gotten too expensive, so most people don’t even look there anymore. Coogee is still slightly cheaper, but it’s quickly approaching Bondi’s price levels, and it’s becoming harder for renters to get into the market there.

If I had to name a second, I’d say Randwick or Kensington, mostly because of UNSW. The university attracts a huge number of students, and during semester breaks you notice lots of them looking for accommodation close to campus ideally within walking distance or along the tramline.

What feature do tenants value most right now – location, parking, or Wi-Fi?

Location, always. Whether people want to be closer to work, uni, family, the beach, or hospitals. Location is number one. A house could be the nicest property they’ve ever seen, but if it’s 20–30 minutes away from everything they need, they won’t even consider it. Most tenants narrow their search to a very small radius, often no more than five or ten minutes from the suburb they’ve chosen.

Pet-friendly or no pets – what’s your take? Leasing agent Gurvinder Singh

It depends on the type of property. If it’s a one or two bedroom apartment, especially in a high-rise with no balcony, pets are usually a no-go because they’d be cooped up inside all day. In a bigger house with a yard, landlords are much more open to it. You do sometimes see pets in apartments, especially older ones where landlords are less worried about damage, but it’s less common in new apartments with new floors or fittings. Generally, landlords with houses don’t mind pets, while those with apartments are more cautious.

Worst rental horror story you’ve come across?

We had one recently in Vaucluse with a rental scammer. He would provide fake transfer receipts whenever we asked for rent. This went on for a month before we took him to tribunal. Even then, the hearing was pushed back another three months, and during that entire time he refused to pay. Each time, he’d send us fake receipts that he’d photoshopped. We called the banks he claimed to have transferred from, and they confirmed the reference numbers were fake. By the time we finally got him out, he owed $27,000 in unpaid rent. Thankfully, the landlord had insurance and was able to recover around $50,000 by the end of the lease term.

Is insurance essential for landlords?

100%. It’s basically non-negotiable. Without insurance, that owner would have been out $50,000. We recommend Terri Scheer, which costs roughly $400 a year depending on the policy. It covers things like unpaid rent, broken leases, and damage. For example, if a tenant breaks a fixed-term lease, they’ll pay out up to 20 weeks or until a new tenant is found.

One upgrade landlords should make to attract tenants?

Install air conditioning. Especially during the summer months, tenants will walk in and immediately cross a property off the list if there’s no aircon. This is particularly true for top-floor apartments that get hot. It’s one of the easiest upgrades a landlord can make.

Advice for students or first-time renters?

Look for a property in winter. That’s when the market slows down and rents drop, sometimes by 10 to 15%. It’s also less competitive. In summer, the market is crazy, demand skyrockets and prices follow. But in May, June, July, even into August, you’ll find better deals and less competition, which is perfect for students and first-time renters.

Short-term leases or long-term security – what’s in demand?

From the owner’s perspective, long-term security. Most landlords prefer starting with a 12-month lease and then renewing yearly. It gives them peace of mind knowing they won’t have to find new tenants constantly. Even if a tenant breaks a lease, landlord insurance usually covers them until new tenants move in.

If you could change one rental law, what would it be?

I’d reverse the recent decision to remove no grounds evictions. Landlords have lost a lot of control over their properties. Right now, you can only terminate a lease for a handful of specific reasons. That means if tenants are problematic, noisy, disruptive, or causing damage you can’t do much unless they fall behind on rent or you plan to sell or move in yourself. Bringing back no-grounds evictions would at least give owners some control back.

Three words to describe the rental market in 2025?

Expensive. Unrealistic. Scary Leasing agent Gurvinder Singh

This piece was produced by Emily Barros, a fourth-year Bachelor of Arts student at Macquarie University, during her internship at Indian Link.

