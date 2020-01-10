Japan tops list of most powerful passports, India ranks 84th

Japan, for the second time in a row, has topped a global index for the world’s most powerful passport in 2019, while India ranked at the 84th position.

According to the Henley Passport Index, which periodically measures the access each country’s travel document affords, Japan retained its top spot as the world’s most travel-friendly passport due to the document’s access to 191 countries with a prior visa.

Singapore is ranked at second position, allowing travel to 190 countries; South Korea and Germany shared 3rd position, with travel to 189 countries

The Indian passport, having slipped two positions this year, offers access to 58 destinations.

Australia stands on 9th position, the same ranking as NZ, Canada, Czech Republic and Malta.

The US is at 8th position.

India shares 84th position with Tajikistan and Mauritania, and is ranked lower than many African nations.

China is ranked 72.

Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal ranked further low at 107, 104 and 101 respectively.

Henley & Partner’s list is one of several indexes created by financial firms to rank global passports according to the access they provide to their citizens.

The Henley Passport Index is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.

It is updated in real time throughout the year, as and when visa policy changes come into effect.