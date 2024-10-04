‘My superhero voice’ starting conversations on child sexual abuse

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A picture book created in collaboration with the Australian Government aims to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse in multicultural communities.

Launching last week in Melbourne, ‘My superhero voice’, written by Yvonne Sewankambo and illustrated by Andrea Valdivia aims to engage Culturally and Lingustically Diverse (CALD) communities in proactive conversations on child sexual abuse.

Addressing the book launch, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the book has been designed to appeal to CALD children.

“This storybook offers practical examples of how communities with unique cultural experiences can have important and preventative conversations,” he said.

“Recognising that children are more likely to grasp complex messages when they can relate to the characters, it features characters from different cultures, ethnicities and with different abilities.”

The book follows protagonist Nour, who learns to speak up when she feels uncomfortable after learning from a diverse range of characters sharing their own cultural practices to feel safe and strong.

Author Yvonne Sewankambo hopes the book will encourage children and adults from all walks of life to use their voice.

“Many children, and some adults like me, sometimes picture themselves as fearless superheroes to feel more powerful and brave, which can help them overcome certain challenges like speaking up when something makes them feel uncomfortable or unsafe,” she said.

“Developing a story where the protagonist learns that her voice is her ultimate superpower was a no-brainer for me. I’m truly honoured to have been given this opportunity to shed some light on such an important topic and hope My superhero voice gives young children the courage to use their voice if need be.”

‘My superhero voice’ is available as an e-book, and is soon to be accompanied by multilingual conversation toolkits to educate pre-school, primary and secondary aged children on topics such as consent, respectful relationships and inappropriate touch.

Translated into 10 languages, including Punjabi, the book and supporting resources are informed by research into trauma-informed, culturally safe and effective initiatives.

‘My superhero voice’ is part of the government’s $22.4 million ‘One Talk at a Time’ campaign, launched as part of the National Strategy developed in response to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

“Culturally and linguistically diverse communities are a priority group under the National Strategy, and the Australian Government is committed to providing these communities with tailored, culturally safe and in-language approaches to child sexual abuse prevention,” Attorney-General Dreyfus said.

“Talking with children and young people about sexual abuse in an age-appropriate way is part of creating safe environments that help them grow and thrive. These conversations help children and young people understand what sexual abuse is and gives them language to talk about this issue too.”

