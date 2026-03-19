Multifaith Holi: MOSAIC by Hindus for Human Rights Aus & NZ

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On Sunday, 15 March, the Boronia Park Community Centre came alive as the 2026 Holi Festival Mosaic brought together members of Sydney’s South Asian diaspora and wider multicultural community. It was an afternoon that was just as reflective as it was celebratory. Multifaith Holi

Organised by Hindus for Human Rights Australia and New Zealand, the event offered a thoughtful reimagining of Holi, not only as a Hindu festival of colour and joy, but as a shared civic space for dialogue, solidarity and connection across cultures and faiths.

Guided by MCs Nandini Sen Mehra and Sharanya Napier-Raman, the event moved between formal addresses, personal storytelling, artistic performances and celebration, creating a program that embodied the values it set out to champion.

The event began with an Acknowledgment of Country delivered by Shanti Raman, grounding the afternoon in respect for First Nations custodianship and reminding attendees that multicultural celebrations in Australia exist within a broader story of place, belonging and responsibility.

Multifaith Holi

Among the dignitaries in attendance was Liberal Councillor Sreeni Pillamarri, representing the Epping Ward, who reflected on the wider significance of Holi in an Australian context. In his address, he noted that celebrations such as Holi extend well beyond the bounds of Hindu religious practice. In a country like Australia, they become opportunities to bring people together.

That message was deepened by community leader Abbas Alvi, President of the Indian Crescent Society of Australia (ICSOA) and recipient of the NSW Government Community Service Award. Speaking with conviction, Alvi described Holi as a powerful catalyst for interfaith dialogue and human connection. He gave emotional force to that idea through a short Hindi-Urdu poem that resonated strongly with the audience:

“Tum mutthi bhar ho, par ye na socho ke tum mutthi mein ho. Nafrat ki dukaanen mat kholo, bas pyaar ke rang gholo.”

Translated loosely, the lines carried a simple but powerful message: You may be but a handful, but do not despair. Do not trade in hatred, trade instead in the colours of love and brotherhood. Multifaith Holi

Rev. Dr. Manas Ghosh, respected faith leader, theologian and interfaith advocate, reinforced that call in his own address. He spoke about the need to foster harmony, understanding and cooperation among diverse faith communities, framing interfaith engagement not as an optional extra but as an essential practice in contemporary Australia.

The emotional depth of the event came not only from the speeches from dignitaries and community leaders, but the personal anecdotes that followed. One particularly memorable contribution came from Raman Jain, who shared a fictional letter addressed to a Muslim friend. Inspired by his experience of attending the ‘Ramadan Nights’ in Lakemba, Jain reflected on the meaningful overlap between Ramadan and Holi this year.

This spirit of imaginative empathy was carried forward by Shweta and Taufeeq, who performed a fictional dialogue envisioning an imagined future for the child protagonists from the well-known “Daagh acche hain” Surf Excel advertisement. By reimagining what those children might feel as adults in today’s world, the performance offered a commentary on memory, innocence and the ideals of friendship across religious lines.

These community contributions were, in many ways, the heartbeat of the event. They gave human texture to the larger theme of unity in diversity and revealed how interfaith understanding is often built not in grand declarations, but in friendships, and moments of cultural crossover.

The afternoon also embraced the festive energy for which Holi is so beloved. Author Shailaja Chandra delighted the audience by singing Radha Kaise Na Jale from the popular Bollywood film Lagaan, bringing a sense of nostalgia to the room. The mood then lifted even further as attendees joined the Sydney Bollywood Dance crew to dance to Balam Pichkari, a popular Holi number. Multifaith Holi

Towards the end, the Holi at Boronia Park program returned to a more searching and self-reflective tone. Facilitated by Nandini Sen Mehra from Hindus for Human Rights, members of the diaspora spoke openly about the joys and challenges of interfaith friendships, while also addressing the dangers posed by the rise of communal forces.

An important note of caution came from theatre professional and drama teacher Jyotsna Sharma, who offered some difficult truths. She spoke about how predatory behaviour by men in public spaces is too often dismissed or normalised under the familiar refrain, Bura na maano Holi hai [Don’t take offence, it’s Holi]. Her comments served as a reminder that cultural celebration must not come at the expense of safety, dignity or accountability, particularly for women.

After the formal program concluded, attendees stepped into the more recognisable pleasures of Holi, enjoying gulaal and thandaai together.

The event demonstrated that the Indian diaspora’s festivals can be both culturally specific and inclusive. At its best, Holi here became what its name suggested, a mosaic: many voices, many experiences and many colours forming a larger picture of belonging.

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