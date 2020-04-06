“Imagine listening to that statement by the Prime minister as a newly enrolled student who arrived in February-March this year to start their semester,” Monica Raizada told Indian Link. “Those students are the worst affected. They’ve had limited opportunities to create friendships, they are still to find jobs and their classes are either cancelled or are being conducted online.”

Monica is supporting international students through Global Hindu Association for Reform and Sustainable Societies (GHARS) a nationally registered not-for-profit that is based on the Vedic belief of Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam (The world is one family).

“International tickets are exorbitant at the moment and some borders are closed, making it difficult to travel. The PM and his advisors should observe due diligence before making statements that drop like a bombshell resulting in further anxiety for these young people. International students inject over $30 billion a year into Australian economy, but when it’s time to pay back, the attitudes have changed,” lamented Monica.

A team of GHARS volunteers are offering free home cooked vegetarian meals to seniors, students and disadvantaged families. Various pick up points have been assigned across Melbourne in suburbs of Prahran, Derrimut, South Morang, Wyndham harbour and East Keilor where the meals can be collected. Free Counselling services will also be made available to International students as the anxiety around COVID and its economic impact increases.

Enquiries email team@ghars.org or call 0434 470 095.

READ ALSO: DESPERATION: International students face being homeless and penniless