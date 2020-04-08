Mihir Shah: Echoes Global Education

Mihir Shah believes that the statement from the Prime Minister could have been worded better as the impression it created was not the desired one. People should not expect the Government to bail them out, however, his statement will have long-term implications in the education industry.

“Student intake in Australia will plummet once the market is back to normal as other countries like UK and Canada will take advantage of this situation and the stand taken by the Australian Government,” said Mihir. “They will make a big issue of it and capitalise on the student intake that will move to them as a result.”

According to him there is much insecurity – even fear – amongst international students at the moment. Starting a dedicated helpline for them will help alleviate that stress to some extent. He also praised Australian universities that are extending fee payment schedules, offering credits for next semester or offering payment plans to help people to tide through these challenging times.

Mihir is offering free consultation to students affected by the COVID 19 restrictions. His email is Mihir@echoesglobaleducation.com

READ ALSO: Time for compassion for international students