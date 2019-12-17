Healthy snacks for your mid-meal cravings

Craving something to munch on during work hours? Here are five healthy office snacking options

Snacking in the office is almost inevitable. But more often than not, employees catch them in front of calorie-laden vending machine options, or worse, street food like samosas and pakoras that are high on oil and salt content.

We suggest these healthy mid-meal snacking options for your tea-time cravings that fuel up your body with energy.

1. Trail mix

A trail mix combines foods which are a great source of good fat, dietary fibre and protein in one delicious snacking experience. This means you’ll feel full for longer, and will still be consuming lower net carbohydrates. But like any pop music masterpiece, it’s all about getting the right mix. Make sure to get your sweetness from natural sources and not from candy or chocolate pieces. Add dried fruits, nuts and granola for a simple, nutritious trail mix.

2. Prunes and dried cherry-berry mix

Prunes are great for the digestive system, so consuming them regularly ensures regular bladder and bowel movement. Full of fibre, you can include them in your diet as a snack or a delicious addition to your favourite recipes. Dried cherry berry mix is the combination of cranberries, cherries and blueberries which are good source of dietary fibre. It is a perfect snacking option especially for those in between times.

3. Roasted bell pepper and black olive pasta salad

Cravings can get intense sometimes, but that does not mean you always need to tuck into chips, namkeen or a samosa. You can always give your snack a healthy and yummy spin. Take, for instance, pasta salad is full of flavour from fresh tomatoes, roasted bell pepper, and black olives. Tossed with easy dressing and fresh parsley making it a go to snack between hectic office hours.

4. Corn salad

Maize (from which corn kernels spring) is one of the most commonly consumed grains. For your munching time, make yourself some no-cook corn salad with sweetcorn, tomatoes, onions, coriander, lemon juice and olive oil.

5. Blueberry oatmeal cookies

Nothing can beat tasty, homemade cookies. Bake yourself some oatmeal-based cookies on the weekends, and keep having them with your evening cup of coffee or tea or with your glass of milk. You can also store them in a box and eat on the go.

IANS