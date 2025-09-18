MiAccess unveils new image gallery to boost CALD representation

Reading Time: 3 minutes

MiAccess, the national online hub for multilingual disability information, has recently launched a new, inclusive image library. This exciting addition aims to boost cultural representation and fill a crucial gap in visual media by offering a free and accessible stock image library that authentically showcases Australia’s culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) disability community.

About MiAccess

MiAccess, developed by Cultural Perspectives with support from the Australian Government, has long been a go-to website for high-quality translated information about disability and the National Disability Insurance Scheme, helping audiences access information and better understand disability environments in Australia.

The website can be navigated in over 16 languages based on audience preference. It also allows users to access translated resources in over 50 languages, which can be searched by language, topic, and resource type.

The new image gallery further strengthens this commitment by empowering people with disability from CALD backgrounds through representation in essential information and promotional materials.

How is the image gallery different?

In a world where television screens, billboards, and advertising materials have very low visible representation of Australia’s cultural diversity, let alone representing cultural diversity within disability, the MiAccess image library comes as a game-changer. The library features a diverse collection of images that are culturally appropriate and accurately represent disability, focusing on individuals from CALD backgrounds in their everyday lives.

According to Pino Migliorino, Managing Director of Cultural Perspectives, the image library is a moment of pride for him and his team.

“We are incredibly proud to introduce the MiAccess Image Gallery. This new feature is a crucial step in our ongoing mission to increase accessibility and inclusivity for the disability community, especially for those from CALD backgrounds,” he said.

He further highlighted the need for the library, stating, “We saw a gap with visuals that showed real diversity within the disability community, especially showing them in real-life settings. When you see the images within the MiAccess gallery, I can assure you they’ll bring a smile to your face. They beautifully capture real people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds living with disability, showcasing their joy in everyday activities, often supported by family and friends. With the images, we were able to focus on families, particularly with children with disability, to create beautiful images of love and care and the most extraordinary children.”

How to obtain the images?

1. Visit gallery.miaccess.com.au

2. Select the images you would like to access by clicking the checkbox.

3. Complete a request form with all relevant fields filled out.

4. Receive login details to the MiAccess portal to track your image approval journey.

This new image gallery is set to become an invaluable tool. Images will be available for free licensing to organisations committed to diversifying their communications with more inclusive visuals, thereby embracing the ethos of access and equity that underpins MiAccess.

Access the library today and make your content visually inclusive!

*This is a sponsored post

