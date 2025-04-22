Meet Vickrem Naicker Trumpet of Patriots candidate for Moncrieff

Vickrem Naicker is focused on delivering tangible solutions to some of Australia’s toughest problems. He leads with pragmatism to implement policies that protect the interests of the wider community.
What prompted you to run for Federal Parliament?
In 2014, PM Narendra Modi of India visited Australia and unveiled a statute of Mahatma Gandhi in Brisbane (Roma Street Parklands). At the foot of that statue is a plaque, with a quote from Mahatma Gandhi which reads:
“Be the change that you want to see in the world.”
This quote inspired me to examine my achievements to date and start to consciously prioritise “seva” related works into my life going forward.
A few years later, I was part of an initiative that established Gandhi Salt March Limited, a registered charity aimed at promoting the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi here in Australia.
So, from my perspective, I view running for Federal Parliament as one of the ways I can “give back” to my community by showing thanks for the opportunities and successes provided to me by this great nation of Australia, which I call home.
Also, like most Australians, I feel the major parties do not champion what is best for Australia, on the global stage we are not where we should be and a lot of this has to do with the lack of leadership and bureaucratic policies adopted by the government.
What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?
My electorate is diverse geographically and demographically.
Like most of Australia one of the key issues we see is the scarcity of affordable housing pushing working families further away from their places of work. The increased commute times, along with the rising living costs places stress on households leading many families to go hungry which is an absolute failure of government.
In years prior, such struggle was unheard of but now the gap between the haves and the have nots is becoming wider. Stories of families looking for land on rural properties to put up a tent to raise their kids or living out of the family car has sadly become common place. This is truly unacceptable for a nation like Australia that has wealth to give foreign aid but continues to neglect its own people.
Access to affordable health care is also a struggle for many in the community with a lack of support for mental health concerns and rising drug use and alcoholism.
These issues are caused by an underlying “rot” within government which prioritises lip service instead of delivering tangible solutions to fix problems faced by Australians.
All Australians deserve a fair go because that is the bedrock principle upon which this nation was built.
There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?
The disillusionment with politics is largely due to the dominant two-party Labor / Liberal duopoly that Australians have tolerated for far too long.
This duopoly thrives by sowing the seeds of division amongst the Australian people, pitting Australians against Australians and fracturing our society on racial, cultural and socio-economic lines.
This mentality does not serve our national interest and creates fertile ground for the continued looting of monies for surreptitious agendas never agreed to by Australians.
This election, the Trumpet of Patriots party intends to unite Australians under one banner.
To fix the disillusionment, we will introduce “no nonsense” and “common sense” policies aimed at protecting Australian interests first and foremost and returning Australia to the conservative values that built this country.
These policies include:
1. Housing reform to help Australians rent or buy a home.
2. Form a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut wasteful spend.
3. Placing Australian interests first always.
4. Revitalising and promoting Australian manufacturing.
5. Reducing National Debt via a 15% Licence Fee on Iron Ore.
6. Reducing power costs by scrapping Net Zero.
By implementing policies aimed at protecting the interests of Australia we can work together to raise the standard of living for all Australians and give all Australians a fair go.
Tell us a bit about your background – personal and professional (where home is in South Asia, when you arrived here, or if you were born here, what you do for work outside of politics etc)
I was born in Malaysia with Tamil (Indian/Sri Lankan) background, my family immigrated to Australia in the early ’80s.
I completed schooling in Perth and first decided to pursue a career in Medicine before changing paths to Law. I completed my law degree from Bond University specialising in Corporate, Corporate Advisory and Commercial Law.
Growing up during the mining boom, I always had a passion working for mining companies and was fortunate enough to be part of the mid 2000’s mining boom with a mix of private practice and in-house works with a focus on mining, commercial works, structuring and fundraising law.
Currently, I run my own business working with HNIs on a mix of corporate advisory, corporate support, litigation and funding initiatives.
Outside of work, I am a proud father of two boys, so my weekends are always busy with the kids, sporting activities and enjoying the great community feel of the Gold Coast.
