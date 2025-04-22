Meet Vickrem Naicker Trumpet of Patriots candidate for Moncrieff

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Vickrem Naicker is focused on delivering tangible solutions to some of Australia’s toughest problems. He leads with pragmatism to implement policies that protect the interests of the wider community.

What prompted you to run for Federal Parliament?

In 2014, PM Narendra Modi of India visited Australia and unveiled a statute of Mahatma Gandhi in Brisbane (Roma Street Parklands). At the foot of that statue is a plaque, with a quote from Mahatma Gandhi which reads:

“Be the change that you want to see in the world.” This quote inspired me to examine my achievements to date and start to consciously prioritise “seva” related works into my life going forward.

A few years later, I was part of an initiative that established Gandhi Salt March Limited, a registered charity aimed at promoting the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi here in Australia.

So, from my perspective, I view running for Federal Parliament as one of the ways I can “give back” to my community by showing thanks for the opportunities and successes provided to me by this great nation of Australia, which I call home.