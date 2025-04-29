Meet Harjit Singh, Greens candidate for Bradfield, NSW

Reading Time: 4 minutes

As a father and analytics consultant, Harjit Singh, Greens candidate for Bradfield, NSW believes in a future built on sustainable and data driven decision making.

What prompted you to run for Federal Parliament?

Harjit Singh: We are living through multiple, interconnected crises: a climate crisis, a housing crisis, a cost of living crisis, and making it all worse, a crisis in political leadership. For too long, both major parties have failed to act with the urgency these challenges demand. As a father of a 12-year-old, I worry deeply about the future our children will inherit if we continue down this path. That’s why I’m running for the seat of Bradfield — to fight for a sustainable, inclusive and fair future for everyone.

People are paying too much while one in three big corporations pays no tax. Labor and the

Liberals are backed by donors from fossil fuels, property and banking. They tinker at the edges while our communities suffer. The Greens don’t take corporate donations — we can’t be bought and we have a clear plan to tackle the root causes of these crises by making billionaires and big corporations pay their fair share to fund what we all need: affordable homes, free dental and mental health care, strong climate action, and a fairer future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harjit Singh (@harjit4bradfield)

What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?



Harjit Singh: The major issues this election — housing affordability, cost of living, the climate crisis, and mental health — are not abstract national debates. They’re lived realities right here in Bradfield and wider community Renters and first home buyers are being pushed out of the market.

Mental health support remains underfunded. The climate crisis is hitting us locally through extreme weather and rising insurance costs. These problems are connected — they stem from a system that prioritises corporate profit over people.

The Greens are offering real solutions, not just more talk: cap rent increases, regulate

banks to lower mortgages, invest in publicly owned renewables, and put dental and mental

health into Medicare. With a likely minority government, electing a Greens [representative] will ensure strong local representation and real outcomes.

There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

Harjit Singh: I absolutely recognise that there is growing disillusionment with politics and politicians today — and rightly so. This disillusionment is especially strong when it comes to the two major parties, who have become increasingly out of touch with the real concerns facing our communities.

Despite the mounting crises—rising cost of living, a broken housing system, and the

accelerating impacts of climate change—neither the Liberals nor Labor have put forward the

kind of bold, comprehensive policies needed to address them.

While Labor has adopted a few Greens policies in areas like housing, Medicare, cost-of-living relief, and electrification, their approach remains piecemeal and inadequate for the scale and urgency of the challenges we face. The Liberals, meanwhile, continue to deny or delay action while pushing dangerous distractions like nuclear power and division.

The Greens, on the other hand, are offering more than words—we have real, fully costed

policies designed to tackle these crises head-on. We don’t take corporate donations, and we’re committed to restoring trust in politics by showing that government can work for the people—not just for the powerful few.

By voting for the Greens, people can believe again that politicians can be principled,

accountable, and focused on delivering solutions that serve the public good.

Tell us a bit about your background – personal and professional.

Harjit Singh: I was born in the Kapurthala district of East Punjab. After completing my postgraduate studies in Economics at Guru Nanak Dev University, I moved to Canada to pursue further education and gain international experience. Following several years of studying and working in North America, I relocated to Australia to join my partner—and I’ve come to deeply appreciate and love this country, especially the vibrant city of Sydney, where I now live with my small family of three.

Professionally, I am a planning analytics consultant with extensive experience in data-driven decision-making and strategic planning. I’ve worked across private and public sectors, helping organisations use data to develop policies and solutions that improve outcomes for communities. I am also currently pursuing postgraduate qualifications in Education, further strengthening my commitment to public service and lifelong learning.

Outside of work, I’m passionate about community engagement. I run a heritage language school with two branches where we help preserve and promote cultural identity through language education. I’m also a qualified FIFA soccer referee, regularly officiating matches on weekends and midweek evenings.

In addition, I actively participate in charitable and community initiatives, including volunteering with organisations like Turbans for Australia and supporting broader multicultural events across Sydney. These experiences reflect my deep commitment to community, inclusion, and building a better future for all.

READ ALSO: Brown women up front in Holt