Brown women up front in Holt

In the Outer Metropolitan Victorian electorate of Holt, an exciting moment for Indian Australians in politics – for what might well be the first time, all three major parties have put forward a South Asian woman as their candidate for the seat.

The incumbent and ALP candidate Cassandra Fernando made history as the first Sri Lankan born woman in Australian parliament, winning preselection for the seat at the last election.

“I grew up in Dandenong North, attending St Gerard’s Primary and Lyndale Secondary College. Like so many in our community, I worked hard in essential roles at Woolies stores across the Southeast for 15 years,” Fernando tells Indian Link.

“I saw firsthand how government decisions impacted the lives of everyday working people. I decided to run for Parliament to be a voice for our community—one that’s too often overlooked in national conversations.”

The Liberal party’s candidate Annette Samuel has roots in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, and owns a small business specialising in renewable energy products.

According to her website, she is “running for parliament to protect the freedom, equality of opportunity, and reward for effort that she found in Australia, for future generations.”

Contesting for the Greens is Payal Tiwari, a proud single mother and survivor of domestic violence, who migrated to Australia 33 years ago and has since built a career as a leading engineer.

“I’m running because I want to take that lived experience and professional expertise to Parliament—to fix broken systems and make life fairer for people in Holt. The Greens’ policies on housing, education, and ending violence against women deeply align with my values,” she told Indian Link.

Of course, it’s not the first time South Asians have ran in the seat of Holt – the 2022 election saw six South Asian candidates run in the seat, albeit almost all males.

Our current parliament is the most diverse in our history, with 26 percent of parliamentarians identifying as having one non-English speaking ancestry; however, it’s still a long way from truly reflecting multicultural Australia, experts say.

Past instances of ‘parachuting’ candidates into culturally diverse seats and placing culturally diverse candidates in token ‘unwinnable seats’ have also caused controversy, with local branches and community calling for representatives that better reflect their area’s diversity.

All three Holt women are residents of the area, and say their identity and experience enhance their ability to lead.

“My South Asian identity strengthens my political approach. I understand the barriers faced by many in our multicultural communities—from language and access issues to stigma around topics like family violence or mental health,” Payal Tiwari says.

Equally, they are all keen to distinguish themselves based on their actions.

“I’m proud of my Sri Lankan heritage and proud to be a woman in public life—and both of those identities enrich the work I do every day. But I also know that representation is about more than who you are—it’s about what you do,” says Cassandra Fernando.

Comprising the suburbs of Clyde, Lynbrook, Cranbourne and Hampton Park, 10.6 percent of residents in this area identify as Indian, and 3.6 as Sri Lankan according to the 2021 Census.

However, research shows shared ethnicity only really plays a role for voters who lack political literacy, with most politically literate diverse voters choosing candidates based on party affiliation or policies.

Indian Link’s 2025 Election Survey also reinforces that Indian Australian voting patterns are “shaped by a shared civic identity rooted in the responsibilities of citizenship – not by cultural affiliation.”

When asked what they believe to be the most pressing issue for voters in their area, they were all in agreement that it was cost-of-living, but differed in their long-term approach to tackling it.

Cassandra Fernando believes in “investing in local jobs, revitalising manufacturing through the Future Made in Australia plan, and building more housing and infrastructure to match the needs of our growing suburbs.”

Payal Tiwari is advocating for “more affordable housing, free uni and TAFE, local green jobs, and support for mums and part-time workers to re-enter the workforce.”

Equally pressing was addressing the issue of social cohesion, which Payal Tiwari feels “comes from shared understanding and equitable access to opportunity”, while Cassandra Fernando “believe[s] in the power of conversations, respect and leadership by example.”

(Indian Link did not receive comment from Annette Samuel, but her campaign site mentions ‘tackling inflation’ and ‘investment in border security’.)

Since the 1980s, Holt has been a safe Labor seat, with predictions putting them on track for another win.

However, it’s promising to see three worthy South Asian women being chosen to run; for those chasing a long-term political career, the lessons learnt campaigning in their own communities will stand them in good stead, say other South Asians who have followed the path themselves.

