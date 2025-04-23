Meet Ganesh Loke, Trumpet of Patriots candidate for Parramatta NSW

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Having contested in 2013 and 2019, Ganesh Loke, Trumpet of Patriots candidate for Parramatta, NSW is returning to empower individuals, not just government systems. Arriving as an international student, he manages a film production company ‘Indo Aus Entertainment’.

What prompted you to run for Federal Parliament?

Ganesh Loke: I am active in the social work in Sydney’s southwest region for last 20 years and have contested Federal election twice before – in 2013 and in 2019.

As Mahatma Gandhi has said, I’ve always believed that real change starts with yourself and by helping people and being willing to do the social work.

Over the years, I’ve seen how decisions made by the government in Canberra directly impact our communities – whether it’s in healthcare, education, housing, or climate action. I was inspired to run because I no longer wanted to just talk about the issues, but I wanted to be in the room where those decisions are made, so I can help the community.

What truly pushed me was listening to people in my electorate who felt like their voices weren’t being heard. They’re concerned about cost of living, housing affordability, jobs, and a future their kids.

I realized that if I could bring their stories, their struggles, and their hopes into Parliament, maybe we could start making politics more about people, and less about power.

What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?

Ganesh Loke: In this federal election, several key issues have emerged as particularly significant, both nationally and within the southwest Sydney region.​

Cost of Living and Economic Stability: Rising cost of living, especially housing affordability, have become central concerns for many Australians. The impact of global economic shifts, such as China’s economic slowdown and potential U.S. recession, adds to these financial pressures. These factors influence voters’ perceptions of economic management and policy effectiveness. ​ Climate Change and Environmental Policies: Climate change remains a pressing issue, with voters expressing concerns over natural disasters and environmental degradation. Policies addressing climate action and environmental sustainability are under scrutiny, as citizens seek commitments to address these challenges. ​ Youth Concerns: Young Australians are particularly focused on issues like housing affordability, job opportunities, and climate change. Their voting behaviour is influenced by policies that address these specific concerns, reflecting a desire for a secure and sustainable future. ​

There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

Ganesh Loke: Yes, people are disillusioned with the politics and the politicians, because current politicians do not exactly know what the people’s concerns are. They do not try to solve the real issues of the ordinary people and are mostly focused on the ‘vote-bank politics.’

I am a political candidate with a strong background in community work, particularly through motivational seminars and employment support, brings a grounded, people-first perspective to the table.

I am trying to empower individuals, Not Just government systems.

My Motivational work is about helping people believe in their potential—especially those who feel left behind. That same philosophy can drive policies aimed at:

Equitable access to education and skills training

Youth mentorship and job pathways

Mental health and resilience support

It’s about building the policy that uplifts people, not just manages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ganesh Loke (@ganeshsloke)

If elected I will change the people’s perception through above policies, and I will always remain accessible to the public either through online support for local constituents or through myself or my staff visiting the place of those who need help and support.

This is a unique commitment as no Federal MP has visited the home of the needy local constituent who needs some help. They would visit them only during the campaign time.

4.Tell us a bit about your background – personal and professional (where home is in South Asia, when you arrived here, or if you were born here, what you do for work outside of politics etc)

Ganesh Loke: I came to Australia in 1999 from Mumbai as a student to study an IT degree in Sydney. Since then, I have worked hard to achieve success in various fields including IT, Movie production, Software, Education, Motivational field, real estate investment, social work etc.

READ ALSO: From migration to representation: Indian-origin candidates in the 2025 Election