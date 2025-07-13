$5 million Maitri Grants Program recipients announced

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Australia’s leading think tank the Lowy Institute for International Policy has been awarded $850,000 for creation of an India Chair, and a related program of world class research on India’s emerging role in the Indo-Pacific and the world.

Lowy is one of the 34 grant recipients unveiled by the Australian Govt in the expanded 2024–25 Maitri Grants, Fellowships and Scholarships, reinforcing a landmark AUD 5 million investment in projects designed to deepen Australia–India collaboration across education, innovation, culture and business.

Launched in 2023 and overseen by the Centre for Australia-India Relations (CAIR), the Maitri (“friendship”) initiative supports programs aligned with four strategic pillars: catalysing business, facilitating policy dialogue, engaging the Indian-Australian diaspora, and enriching cultural exchange.

In 2023-24, the program disbursed roughly AUD 2.6 million through two streams: Research and Cultural Partnerships. This year, the program has grown significantly, awarding 34 grants, encompassing general grants, 13 Scholarships, and 3 Fellowships, all aimed at fostering deeper multi-sector ties.

The flagship initiatives include:

· Lowy Institute’s first-ever India Chair, which will boost Australia’s public and strategic discourse on India’s role in the Indo-Pacific (grant funding $850,000)

· A development of best-practice playbooks at Asialink Business accelerate cleantech and agritech collaborations (grant funding $310,000)

· Queensland Art Gallery and GOMA’s hosing of a major exhibition of rare artworks by Raja Ravi Varma (grant funding $410,000)

· Bodhini Studios’ incubation of untold narratives of Australia’s South Asian communities for screen globally (grant funding $140,000)

· IABCA’s series of Roadmap related workshops to be held in India during the IABCA immersion week (grant funding $150,000)

· Vidit Agarwal’s series of podcasts (as part of The High Flyers Podcast series) that will amplify Indian Australian leadership across industries (grant funding $150,000)

Maitri Grants 2025: Scholarships

Thirteen postgraduate scholarships have been awarded to Indian students pursuing Masters by Research or PhDs across quantum computing, clean-energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and critical-minerals policy. Each recipient can receive awards ranging from approximately AUD 115k to AUD 439k over the life of their research. The goal is to build long-term institutional and people-to-people links.

Maitri Grants 2025 : Fellowships

Three bi-directional Fellowships have also been granted for collaborative policy research between Australian and Indian think-tanks. Focus areas include:

· Biomanufacturing

· Maritime cooperation

· Digital governance

Recipients may receive up to AUD 300k each to conduct research in India and Australia

Building a lasting partnership

This substantial AUD 5 million investment marks a sharp scale-up from the previous year’s allocation. The program’s breadth, ranging from Research Grants focusing on energy transition, semiconductors and blockchain, to Cultural Partnerships spanning theatre, visual arts and First Nations storytelling, reflects CAIR’s ambition to foster enduring and equitable relationships.

Former CAIR CEO Tim Thomas described the 2024 round as “impactful projects that enhance people-to-people connections and catalyse new economic opportunities”. Foreign Minister Penny Wong echoed this sentiment, celebrating how these initiatives exemplify the human heart of Australia-India relations: “Whether it’s shared research, commercial innovation, cultural exchanges – or just laughing together – we are proud to support these initiatives”.

What lies ahead

As Maitri grantees prepare to deploy their projects into 2028, the initiative is already fostering deeper channels across business, education, arts, policy and community

With its expanded reach and strategic focus, the 2024–25 Maitri program marks a watershed moment – one that positions Australia and India as collaborative partners for a shared, forward-looking future.

