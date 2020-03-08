LISTEN, READ, WATCH, DRINK

LISTEN

There’s so much going on in the world, it can be hard to keep track, right? 3 Things, the flagship podcast by the Indian Express, helps you out here. Featuring both Indian and international news, 3 Things distils everything down to the must-know information. Available on Apple Podcasts, each episode is less than 20 minutes long. What better way to catch up on headlines?

DRINK

For those people always caught between homely chai and the much-needed kick of coffee, we present the best of both worlds – dirty chai! This unique beverage has become the newest fad, combining milk and earthy spices with a shot of well-roasted espresso. It may leave some baristas scratching their heads, but believe us, you’ll be savouring every cup of this quirky drink.

WATCH

Taj Mahal 1989.

Aptly released on Valentine’s Day, Netflix’s Taj Mahal 1989 is about love stories before the days of dating apps. Taking place in Lucknow University the same year of Sachin Tendulkar’s debut and the infamous Mandal commission, the series evokes nostalgia, sometimes bittersweet. Enjoy glimpses of forgotten cassette tapes, landlines, and old currency notes in this sweet, binge-able (but not altogether groundbreaking) series.

READ

Acclaimed British-Indian-Australian author Bem Le Hunte returns with Elephant With Headlights, a love story that reminds us of the cultural clashes of tradition and modernity. An Indian daughter refuses to wed, her brother finds love with an Australian woman, and their forlorn parents can’t do anything about it! Breathtaking from the first page, this warm tale will keep you reading through the night.