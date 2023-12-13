Linking History: Indian Indentured Labour in Australia

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Linking History is a new video series from Indian Link diving into the history of Australia since its colonisation, highlighting how South Asians have interacted and contributed to this history and the complex relationship we have with this unceded land.

In this episode, Lakshmi discusses the debate surrounding Indian indentured labour in Australia and the broader Indian indenture system, which persisted until the 1920s.

