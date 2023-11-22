fbpx
What are you looking for...?
WHAT'S ON
RADIO
HomeIndia in Australia
Lakshmi Ganapathy
Lakshmi Ganapathy

Linking History: Indian Servants and Convicts in Australia

In this episode, LAKSHMI GANAPATHY explores the Indians who arrived in Australia as convicts and servants in the late 1700s and early 1800s.

Linking History
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

Linking History is a video series diving into the history of Australia since  colonisation. In particular, the series aims to highlight the maner in which South Asians have interacted and contributed to this history, and the complex relationship they have with this unceded land.

In this episode, Lakshmi Ganapathy talks about the Indians who arrived in Australia as convicts and servants in the late 1700s and early 1800s.

A detailed list of the sources used during this episode can be found here: EP 1 RESOURCES.docx  

READ ALSO: ‘Indigenous history is one that South Asians can empathise with’

Lakshmi Ganapathy
Lakshmi Ganapathy
Lakshmi Ganapathy is an emerging journalist and theatre-maker based in Melbourne.

What's On