Linking History: Indian Servants and Convicts in Australia

Linking History is a video series diving into the history of Australia since colonisation. In particular, the series aims to highlight the maner in which South Asians have interacted and contributed to this history, and the complex relationship they have with this unceded land.

In this episode, Lakshmi Ganapathy talks about the Indians who arrived in Australia as convicts and servants in the late 1700s and early 1800s.

A detailed list of the sources used during this episode can be found here: EP 1 RESOURCES.docx

