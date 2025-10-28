What are you looking for...?
Lakshmi Ganapathy
Linking History: Indian Hawkers and Cameleers in Australia

In this episode, LAKSHMI GANAPATHY talks about the Indian hawkers and cameleers who migrated here in the late 1800s and were vital to life in colonial Australia.

‘Linking History’ is a video essay series from Indian Link diving into the history of Australia since its colonisation, highlighting how South Asians have interacted and contributed to this history and the complex relationship we have with this unceded land.

In this episode, Lakshmi talks about the Indian hawkers and cameleers who migrated here in the late 1800s and were vital to life in colonial Australia.

Linking History has previously won the 2024 NSW PMCA Award for ‘Best Audio-Visual Report’.

It is the highly anticipated third episode in the historical video essay series, the previous episodes covering some of the other early Indian-Australian settlers, indentured labourers and servants and convicts.

Resources used during this episode can be found here: https://references-lh3.tiiny.site

Lakshmi is Melbourne Content Creator for Indian Link and the winner of the VMC's 2024 Multicultural Award for Excellence in Media. Best known for her monthly youth segment 'Cutting Chai' and her historical video series 'Linking History' which won the 2024 NSW PMCA Award for 'Best Audio-Visual Report', she is also a highly proficient arts journalist, selected for ArtsHub's Amplify Collective in 2023.

