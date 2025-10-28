Linking History: Indian Hawkers and Cameleers in Australia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

‘Linking History’ is a video essay series from Indian Link diving into the history of Australia since its colonisation, highlighting how South Asians have interacted and contributed to this history and the complex relationship we have with this unceded land.

In this episode, Lakshmi talks about the Indian hawkers and cameleers who migrated here in the late 1800s and were vital to life in colonial Australia.

Linking History has previously won the 2024 NSW PMCA Award for ‘Best Audio-Visual Report’.

It is the highly anticipated third episode in the historical video essay series, the previous episodes covering some of the other early Indian-Australian settlers, indentured labourers and servants and convicts.

Resources used during this episode can be found here: https://references-lh3.tiiny.site