Twitter reacts to ‘strange’ Swedish dinner etiquette with guests

Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

Earlier this week, social media users were surprised to come across a Reddit thread where a person recalled having to wait in his friend’s room while the family ate their dinner downstairs.

“I remember going to my Swedish friend’s house. And while we were playing in his room, his mom yelled that dinner was ready. And check this. He told me to WAIT in his room while they ate,” one user recalled.

“I slept over a friends house. When we woke up, he said he was going downstairs for a few minutes. After about 15 minutes, I go on the stairs to see what’s happening and they are eating breakfast. They see me and tell me he has almost done and will be up there soon. I still think about it 25 years later,” another user shared.

Understandably, since the Reddit post surfaced on Twitter, #SwedenGate has gone viral.

The confusion and surprise was only fuelled by Swedish pop star Zara Larsson, who seemingly confirmed the tradition by tweeting: “peak Swedish culture.”

READ ALSO: Twitter reacts to ‘humour’ column on wearing shoes inside the house

While many Swedish users found themselves having to explain that their family does, in fact, feed their guests, apparently this tradition is still commonly observed in the country. For many immigrant families, it came as a big surprise, considering sharing meals and being seen as a ‘gracious’ host is deeply rooted in our culture. Offering refreshments or snacks is typically a given when any guest comes over.

Unknown to many, apparently Swedes are organised meal planners who plan their meals in advance, meaning unexpected guests are actually eating from the family’s portions.

Another explanation has been that the tradition stems from respect for the visitor’s family, who may have already planned dinner back home.

What’s your take in this whole debate? Would you ever not offer food to a guest in the house? Let us know in the comments below!
