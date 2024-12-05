Lakshmi Ganapathy: Championing multicultural voices

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Some stories have the power to bring people together, to foster understanding, and to celebrate diversity. At the heart of those stories is often someone with a rare gift: the ability to listen, to connect, and to share. Twenty-five-year-old Lakshmi Ganapathy is one of those storytellers. On a special evening at the Government House, Lakshmi was honoured with the 2024 Victorian Multicultural Award for Excellence in Media, presented by the Victorian Multicultural Commission (VMC) Chair Vivienne Nguyen and Professor Margaret Gardner AC, Governor of Victoria.

Lakshmi is best known for her ‘Cutting Chai’ monthly youth segment and her acclaimed historical video series ‘Linking History,’ which also won her the 2024 NSW Premier’s Multicultural Communications Award for Best Audio-Visual Report. Her wide portfolio of contemporary South Asian reportage spans stories of youth and seniors, but her chef d’oeuvre is her arts journalism. From local initiatives to international milestones and from amplifying unheard voices to breaking news, Lakshmi’s reporting deftly captures the diverse spectrum of South Asian identity. As a senior journalist with Indian Link, she played a pivotal role in covering major events such as the Voice Referendum, the 2024 Indian election, and ABC’s investigative Four Corners report, Infiltrating India.

Her writing stands out not only for its thought-provoking perspectives but also for the way it builds bridges between cultures, leading by example and inspiring others to do the same. “With how fast the news cycle moves, you often forget the impact of what you write because you’re chasing the next story. Awards like this are a reminder that what we do as journalists matters. I often see Guruswamy Perumal and Charan Dass at community events, and they tell me people still approach them after reading the profile pieces I wrote on them. That, for me, is the impact of my work: to highlight the incredible stories and contributions of individuals within our community.”

Speaking about the recognition, Lakshmi said, “This award is my biggest achievement to date, and it means so much to be recognised by my home state’s foremost multicultural body. It’s a privilege to tell the stories of my fellow South Asians living in Victoria, and I hope to continue serving them through my reporting. In community media, we have a responsibility to tell the lesser-heard stories which I deeply value. This award reinforces my commitment to championing these values in my work. To everyone who has shared their stories with me or supported my work, thank you. Your experiences and perspectives are invaluable, and it is an honour to bring them to light.”

For Lakshmi Ganapathy, storytelling isn’t just a job–it’s a calling. “Graduating university during COVID, I was honestly not optimistic about my job prospects; I never imagined I’d be receiving such awards so early in my career. I’m proud to be a journalist with Indian Link, and winning this in my second year with them is incredible. I want to thank my high school English teachers and lecturers at La Trobe University for instilling in me the drive to write, and the entire Indian Link team, especially my editor Rajni, for her support and patience over the last two years.”

Her journey working with Indian Link began in 2023 but her connection to the publication runs deeper. She lit up the cover in 2017 – a moment that symbolised the beginning of her path as a storyteller and voice for South Asian communities. Rajni Luthra, Editor of Indian Link, reflected on Lakshmi’s journey, saying, “I’m very proud of Lakshmi. In the two years she’s been with us, Lakshmi has left an indelible impression with her dedication to her craft: a remarkable instinct for identifying a story and pursuing it to completion, insightful analyses, and a masterful command of language. Together, these make this emerging journalist definitely one to watch.”

Reflecting on her own journey, when asked about her favourite piece, Lakshmi Ganapathy said, “My favourite piece by far has to be the one on Omkar Palav, Guinness World Record Holder for Nose Typing – it’s simultaneously absurd and hilarious and also so life-affirming to see this humble family man aspire to be on the world stage, and the joy and fervour with which he talked about his achievement was so compelling. I remember the next day I went to cover IFFM and talked to some celebrities there, and as wonderful as they are, all I could think of was how much I loved interviewing down to earth, everyday people like Omkar. What a range of people I get to talk to, from all walks of life.”

This award is not just a recognition of Lakshmi’s talent but a celebration of the values she embodies–integrity, creativity, and an unyielding passion for connecting people through stories.

“My heartiest congratulations to Lakshmi Ganapathy for winning this award. A prolific writer, she has written more than 100 pieces this year alone – her work covering the entire gamut of migrant experiences from politics, policy, performing arts, literature, sport, youth, seniors, family violence, sustainability, to migrant issues, food, LGBTQIA+, breaking news, startups, and India-Australia relations (including defence and education). It’s a substantial body of work for someone so young, and I’m excited to see how she extends herself in the coming year.”, said Pawan Luthra, CEO of Indian Link.

Lakshmi herself sees this recognition as a responsibility to continue fostering understanding through her work. “Given Victoria is home to the largest South Asian population in the country, my hope is to bolster the Indian Link brand here and make us a household name.”

Her contributions serve as a powerful reminder that when diverse voices are heard, they don’t just tell stories – they shape communities. Lakshmi’s work ensures that the rich tapestry of multicultural Australia is celebrated, one story at a time. Her win marks Indian Link’s 31st in its 30th year, a milestone achievement for the publication.

