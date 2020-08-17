JusticeforSSR reaches Melbourne

Seven billboards reading 'Australia Unites for SSR' have come up across the city.

To many, the case surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has seemed murky. As more details come to light, there has been growing demand for a formal CBI investigation, with hashtags like #JusticeforSSR, #SCOrderCBIforSushant, and #CBIMustForSushant trending around the world.

It was only a matter of time before it reached Australia.

Now 7 billboards have been lined up in various locations across Melbourne, with the goal of raising international attention towards a CBI inquiry into the circumstances behind the actor’s death.

“It’s a big thing to have billboards in Australia about the case. I’m sure our voices will be heard, and this will lead to a chain reaction,” explained Anupama Khanna Arora. An active member of Facebook group Ban Bollywood Bullies – Unite Australia for SSR that spearheaded the billboards, Arora is also friends with Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been a driving force behind #JusticeforSSR.

In the last four days, Ban Bollywood Bullies – Unite Australia for SSR raised almost $4,900, surpassing their initial goal of $3,900. The fundraising through its 1,000 members went towards seven billboards for the period of four weeks.

“I looked for billboard companies and compared prices. We eventually got a good deal for $3,500 with Civic Outdoor Billboards and Outdoor Advertising. Due to the pandemic, it has been hard for advertisers and we got a good price,” Arora told Indian Link.

The seven billboards are located across Melbourne at Southbank, Williams Landing, Wantirna South, Epping, Bentleigh, Derrimut, and Bayswater.

“It’s our conviction that he did not commit suicide and we are demanding justice for Sushant. I’ve been in touch with Shweta and sent pictures of our billboards to her,” said Arora. Shweta has since posted about the billboards on her social media.

Coordinating with admin Divya Bakshi and Sudhir Juneja of Ban Bollywood Bullies – Unite Australia for SSR, Arora and the group were able to put together the funds and logistics towards these billboards.

“The purpose of this group is nothing personal. We are simply looking for justice for Sushant,” Arora said. “It’s a long fight and it will take time, but we will keep fighting.”





Similar initiatives have been seen in the US and UK. However, the group in Melbourne have not been in contact with similar justice groups.

“We are working independently as of now and there is no collaboration with similar groups in the US and UK,” said Arora. “But Justice for Sushant groups aren’t limited to Indians. In some of the other groups I am in, there are South Africans, Pakistanis, and Afghanistanis asking for justice.”

#JusticeforSSR has already received massive traction in India. Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra, too, have posted about the movement on social media.

Most recently, Sushant’s sister Shweta called for a global 24-hour prayer meet on 15 August to pray for him. It was attended by more than a million people.

