July Favourites: what we’re into right now

Reading Time: 3 minutes

READ

Just two years after Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens was published, the 2023 Miles Franklin Award winner Shankari Chandran released her new novel, Safe Haven in May of this year. The story is centred around Fina, who after having found asylum in Australia, seeks to aid refugees held in Port Camden. However, she finds herself retraumatised by the experience and compelled to speak out. The consequences of this act ripple throughout the book.

Despite the dense subject matter, Chandran intertwines the book with a sense of hope, as it speaks to the ability of the greater community to empower the marginalised.

LISTEN

Winner of the British Podcast Awards from 2020 to 2023, Sangeeta Pillai’s Masala Podcast is targeted towards South Asian women to address a wide range of cultural taboos including sexuality and mental health issues. The podcast has hosted featured guests from a wide range of career backgrounds, from well-known musicians such as Anoushka Shankar and Raveena Aurora to doctors, comedians and activists. It has now become one of the biggest South Asian feminist podcasts and with the latest season featuring guests such as Richa Moorjani of Never Have I Ever, it is guaranteed to keep growing.

WATCH

Labelled as one of the most anticipated films of the year and with a sequel that has already been confirmed, Kalki 2898 AD is the must-watch film of this month.

With characters inspired by the Mahabharata, Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi story which anticipates a world where Vishnu’s last avatar, Kalki, must take form to restore order. If you’re into Star Wars or Mad Max, then this film will be right up your alley. Featuring Prabhas, and a supporting cast of household names including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bhachan, it is a film that is guaranteed to entertain.

EAT

Feeling a bit under the weather? Kanji/congee is a dish that is the go-to for all South Indians whenever they’re feeling sick. This is a savoury dish where rice is boiled and served with water and topped with papad, pickle, mung beans, a mild flavoured curry (think rasam). However, it can be customised as you wish.

Whilst it seems like a relatively simple dish, it has an interesting history, with similar dishes being found in China and Korea in the form of congee and Dak Juk respectively. It is easy to make and is said to have great health benefits.

