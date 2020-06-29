India’s first Elephant Hospital provides help to a handicapped elephant.

Zara’s rapidly deteriorating health and illness, is a result of severe handicap including foot ailments, abnormal forelimb conformation, osteoarthritis and stunted body confirmation.

The preliminary veterinary assessment carried out by Wildlife SOS veterinarians confirmed that the 25-year old elephant was suffering from severe osteoarthritis, lameness, stunted growth and deteriorating health condition which needed immediate care at the specialised laser therapy & medical treatment at Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital.

India’s very first Elephant Hospital in Mathura established by Wildlife SOS in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department provides specialized medical care for several ailing and sick elephants.

On Zara’s arrival, she was subjected to a detailed medical examination which revealed her severe medical issues including her debilitated body condition.

Weighing less than 2000 kilograms, the elephant is highly underweight and in extremely poor health due to severe neglect, complete lack of medical attention in the past, coupled with years of poor nutrition. She will require long term care and specialized treatment along with other medical procedures like Laser Therapy, Hydrotherapy treatment, Digital Radiology, Thermal Imaging etc.

Dr Pramod Rajput, Veterinarian at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital said, “The elephant is suffering from severe handicap caused by arthritis and resulting in difficulty in bearing weight on forelimbs. We are monitoring her progress while we conduct some more health examinations.”

Raghunath Mishra, DFO Mathura said, “The elephant is in weak condition. She has been sent to the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital where she will get the best medical care possible.”

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder & Secretary of Wildlife SOS said, “To see Zara suffering from such crippling injuries at such an early age is heartbreaking. One can only imagine the extent of physical and emotional stress she must have endured. Zara requires a stress-free environment and a lot of medical attention with round-the-clock care to help her on her path to recovery.”

Baiju Raj M.V, Director – Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS said, “The Elephant Hospital’s goal is to provide specialized & critical care for elephants in distress. Under the dedicated care of our veterinarians, Zara can finally get the medical attention she needs and deserves.”

