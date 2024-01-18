Indian Link’s Indo-Oz Calendar 2024

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you would like a large image of the 2023 calendar to print, you can download the high resolution from here. Cut out and keep this calendar of both Indian and Australian holidays and observance for the year 2024

JANUARY 2024

1 New Year’s Day (both)

13 Lohri

14 Makar Sankranti

15 Magh Bihu / Pongal

17 Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

25 Hazarat Ali Jayanti

26 Republic Day

26 Australia Day

FEBRUARY 2024

14 Basant Panchami

14 Valentine’s Day

19 Shivaji Jayanti

24 Guru Ravidas Jayanti

MARCH 2024

4 Labour Day (WA)

6 Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

8 Maha Shivratri

11 Labour Day (VIC)

11 Canberra Day (ACT)

21 Harmony Day

24 Holika Dahan

25 Holi

29 Good Friday

30 Easter Saturday

31 Easter Sunday

APRIL 2024

1 Easter Monday

5 Jamat-Ul-Vida

7 Daylight saving ends

9 Chaitra Sukladi/ Gudi Padava/ Ugadi/ Cheti Chand

11 Id-ul- Fitr

13 Vaisakhi/ Vishu

14 Meshadi/ Vaisakhadi/ Bohag Bihu

17 Ram Navami

21 Mahavir Jayanti

25 Anzac Day

MAY 2024

6 May Day (NT)

6 Labour Day (QLD)

8 Guru Rabindranath Jayanti

12 Mother’s Day

23 Buddha Purnima

26 National Sorry Day

27 Reconciliation Day (ACT)

JUNE 2024

3 WA Day (WA)

10 King’s Birthday (All except WA and QLD)

17 Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)

JULY 2024

4 NAIDOC week begins

7 Rath Yatra

17 Muharram

21 Guru Punima

AUGUST 2024

5 Picnic Day (NT)

15 Independence Day/ Parsi New Year’s Day (Nauraj)

19 Raksha Bandhan

26 Janmashtami

SEPTEMBER 2024

1 Father’s Day

7 Ganesh Chaturthi

15 Onam

16 Milad-un-Nabi

23 King’s Birthday (WA)

OCTOBER 2024

2 Gandhi Jayanti

2 Rosh Hashanah

6 Daylight saving begins

7 Labour Day (NSW, ACT, SA)

7 King’s Birthday (QLD)

10 Maha Saptami

11 Maha Ashtami/ Maha Navami

12 Dussehra

17 Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

20 Karva Chauth

31 Diwali

31 Halloween

NOVEMBER 2024

2 Govardhan Puja

3 Bhai Duj

5 Melbourne Cup

7 Chhat Puja

11 Remembrance Day

15 Guru Nanak Jayanti

DECEMBER 2024

24 Christmas Eve

25 Christmas Day (both)

25 Hanukkah

26 Boxing Day

31 New Year’s Eve (both)

Australian holidays and observances are listed in Bold.

Disclaimer: Indian holidays and observances are listed predominantly from Government of India sources but also from other sources. Dates based on lunar calendar may vary. Please check accuracy closer to the dates specified.

READ ALSO: Indian Australian events in January: Where to be in your community