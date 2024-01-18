Indian Link’s Indo-Oz Calendar 2024

If you would like a large image of the 2023 calendar to print, you can download the high resolution from here. Cut out and keep this calendar of both Indian and Australian holidays and observance for the year 2024
JANUARY 2024
1 New Year’s Day (both)
13 Lohri
14 Makar Sankranti
15 Magh Bihu / Pongal
17 Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
25 Hazarat Ali Jayanti
26 Republic Day
26 Australia Day
FEBRUARY 2024
14 Basant Panchami
14 Valentine’s Day
19 Shivaji Jayanti
24 Guru Ravidas Jayanti
MARCH 2024
4 Labour Day (WA)
6 Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
8 Maha Shivratri
11 Labour Day (VIC)
11 Canberra Day (ACT)
21 Harmony Day
24 Holika Dahan
25 Holi
29 Good Friday
30 Easter Saturday
31 Easter Sunday
APRIL 2024
1 Easter Monday
5 Jamat-Ul-Vida
7 Daylight saving ends
9 Chaitra Sukladi/ Gudi Padava/ Ugadi/ Cheti Chand
11 Id-ul- Fitr
13 Vaisakhi/ Vishu
14 Meshadi/ Vaisakhadi/ Bohag Bihu
17 Ram Navami
21 Mahavir Jayanti
25 Anzac Day
MAY 2024
6 May Day (NT)
6 Labour Day (QLD)
8 Guru Rabindranath Jayanti
12 Mother’s Day
23 Buddha Purnima
26 National Sorry Day
27 Reconciliation Day (ACT)
JUNE 2024
3 WA Day (WA)
10 King’s Birthday (All except WA and QLD)
17 Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)
JULY 2024
4 NAIDOC week begins
7 Rath Yatra
17 Muharram
21 Guru Punima
AUGUST 2024
5 Picnic Day (NT)
15 Independence Day/ Parsi New Year’s Day (Nauraj)
19 Raksha Bandhan
26 Janmashtami
SEPTEMBER 2024
1 Father’s Day
7 Ganesh Chaturthi
15 Onam
16 Milad-un-Nabi
23 King’s Birthday (WA)
OCTOBER 2024
2 Gandhi Jayanti
2 Rosh Hashanah
6 Daylight saving begins
7 Labour Day (NSW, ACT, SA)
7 King’s Birthday (QLD)
10 Maha Saptami
11 Maha Ashtami/ Maha Navami
12 Dussehra
17 Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
20 Karva Chauth
31 Diwali
31 Halloween
NOVEMBER 2024
2 Govardhan Puja
3 Bhai Duj
5 Melbourne Cup
7 Chhat Puja
11 Remembrance Day
15 Guru Nanak Jayanti
DECEMBER 2024
24 Christmas Eve
25 Christmas Day (both)
25 Hanukkah
26 Boxing Day
31 New Year’s Eve (both)
Australian holidays and observances are listed in Bold.
Disclaimer: Indian holidays and observances are listed predominantly from Government of India sources but also from other sources. Dates based on lunar calendar may vary. Please check accuracy closer to the dates specified.
