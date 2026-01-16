Indian Links at the Australian Open 2026

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We’re a nation known for cricket and great food – not tennis – but that doesn’t mean we can’t get behind some of our soon to be tennis greats at the Australian Open 2026, which starts on Sunday 18 January. Here’s who you can look out for:

Singles Australian Open 2026

Nishesh Basavareddy

Remember that 19-year-old who managed to take a set off the Djoker in the AO first-round last year? He’s back, and he’s no one trick pony, making it to the semi-finals of the 2025 ATP Next Gen finals in Saudi Arabia – a coveted exhibition for the world’s best players under 20 years of age, boasting many a grand slam winning alumni.

So far, Basavareddy has had a great week at the qualifiers, including this brutal choke celebration: Australian Open 2026

Basavareddy has been scheduled to play against Australia’s Christopher O’Connell in the first round. Having cracked the top 100 briefly, and with Gilles Cervara, Daniil Medvedev’s former coach, in his corner, it’s only a matter of time until we see him make deeper runs into tournaments and grand slams!

Doubles Australian Open 2026

Yuki Bhambri

Currently ranked 21st in the world for doubles, Bhambri and partner Andre Gorannson from Sweden will play in the men’s doubles main draw, hoping to avoid another first-round knockout. Australian Open 2026

Last year, the pair reached the men’s Doubles semi-finals at the US Open, beating Rajeev Ram along the way, as well as the quarterfinals at the Indian Wells Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event.

In March last year, Bhambri even debuted a partnership with Aussie Alexei Popyrin at a Dubai ATP 500 event and claimed the trophy. Who knows, swapping partners might just be the key to success?

Rajeev Ram

The definition of successful Aussie-Indian sports collaboration, Indian American Rajeev Ram will return with partner Matt Ebden for the men’s doubles this year.

Ranked 31st in the world, the 41-year-old reached a milestone 500 tour-level wins last year, less than a decade after quitting singles entirely. He also claimed the trophy at the Cincinnati Masters, an ATP Masters 1000 event, last year. Australian Open 2026

Ten days ago, they lost a tight three-setter against Aussies Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkanakis at the Brisbane International. Will they get redemption at the AO?

Mixed Doubles

As for mixed doubles, the main draw entry list is yet to be revealed! Will we see Rohan Bopanna return for another AO final or another appearance from Rajeev Ram? Watch this space!

