Basavareddy “pleasantly surprised” the former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic

On the evening of January 13th, Indo-American tennis player Nishesh Basavareddy turned up the heat against the 24 Grand Slams record holder, Novak Djokovic.

Basavareddy eventually lost to the current world No. 7, in an exciting four-setter, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 4-6.

With his mean forehand crosscourt and strategic thinking, Basavareddy proved to be quite the risktaker, playing like he had nothing to lose. The level of maturity, the calculated shot selection and fighting spirit was something nobody expected for a player of his experience.

The commentators were in awe of the talent portrayed by Basavareddy as a 19-year-old who turned pro a month ago. Novak himself said he was “pleasantly surprised” with the shots and performance as a teenager in his first slam.

Basavareddy reiterated the feeling of playing his idol and whose photo he uses as his current WhatsApp profile picture. When asked about this, “I try not to think about those things when I am on court, but I do appreciate the support, if that’s how I’m supposed to (take) that…” Novak laughs.

Rod Laver Arena roared as the teenager exited after his loss and even Novak felt he deserved every bit of appreciation and support that night.

The mental strength portrayed by the kid even in the fourth set had possibly the best tennis player in the world huffing and sighing through his nerves.

Something Nishesh Basavareddy was seen struggling with after the first two sets was the ability to physically keep up with the former world champion. The commentators acknowledged that it was something athletes developed over time, something which Basavareddy hopefully has a lot of (Knock on wood).

Albeit suffering a loss, the promise Basavareddy shows is something to watch out for. “I think we’ll be seeing a lot more of him for sure….” said the Serbian maestro after his first win at the Australian Open.

