Bhambri and Olivetti bow out in R1 of Australia Open Men’s Doubles

The 2025 Australian Open kicked off with mixed fortunes for Indian tennis fans, as Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti, his French partner, were eliminated in the first round of the Men’s Doubles event on Wednesday.

Competing against a local duo Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton, the Indo-French duo fell short in straight sets, losing 6-2, 7(7)-6(3), ending their campaign early at Melbourne Park.

The Aussies pressed their advantage and broke Bhambri to close the first set in eight games. Playing in front of a supportive home crowd, Schoolkate and Walton demonstrated excellent teamwork and seized every opportunity to disrupt Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti’s rhythm.

The Indo-French duo had an opportunity to bounce back in the second set. However, Schoolkate and Walton saved several break points during the match, eventually emerging victorious.

The second set was also a good fight between the pairs, coming as close a tiebreak and eventually falling short due to unforced errors from Bhambri and Olivetti. Despite the loss, Bhambri and Olivetti showed glimpses of promise in their brief campaign.

While the early exits of Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna in the Men’s Doubles have dimmed India’s initial prospects, the Australian Open journey is far from over for Indian tennis enthusiasts.

The spotlight now shifts to other Indian players in the tournament as they aim to keep the country’s hopes alive in the year’s first Grand Slam. Attention now turns to N Sriram Balaji, Rithvik Bollipalli, and their respective partners, who will take the court with hopes of advancing deep into the tournament.

Additionally, Rohan Bopanna’s partnership with Shuai Zhang in the Mixed Doubles promises to add an exciting twist to India’s campaign.

With resilience and determination, Indian players are set to battle for glory in the prestigious Melbourne arena.

