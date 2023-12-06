Indian Link’s 2023 Holiday Gift Guide for Desis

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The festive season is fast approaching. We’ve scoured the internet to create the ultimate gift guide for you to impress your Desi friends and family these holidays.

For the Film Fanatic

Filmi Trivia Bollywood Game, $29.27

With 250 trivia questions, this game will have Bollywood fans guessing films from plot lines, naming movie stars from their most iconic roles and more! The questions cover decades of cinema, so there’s something for every generation in a South Asian family.

For the Jolly Joker

Punjabi Barbie Sweatshirt, $63.11

Tanmit Singh brings his South Asian roots to American streetwear, all while making you laugh. Check out his apparel and accessories on the OriginalDesi Etsy store.

For the Fun Foodie

Indian Food-Inspired Coasters, $9.45

The ideal gift for anyone who loves food, puns and all things cheesy.

For the Decor Enthusiast

Green Marble Elephant Statue, $49.95

This unique hand-carved marble elephant would be a welcome addition to any decor lover’s collection.

For the Jewellery Lover

Custom Name Necklace, From $22.72

Celebrate someone’s South Asian language! Etsy has a range of stores that will allow you to customise anyone’s name in their language on an 18k gold-plated necklace.

For the Kids

Anni Dreams of Biryani, $32.99

With a 4.6 star rating and 700 reviews on Amazon Australia, this children’s book is bound to captivate little ones. Namita Moolani Mehra’s story, brought to life by illustrator Chaaya Prabhat, follows Anni’s mission to uncover the secret recipe of the best biryani in the world from the cafe across the street from her home.

For the Cricket Fan

Personalised Cricket Ornament, $16.85-28.08

A symbol of dedication, teamwork and holiday joy – celebrate the passion for cricket with this custom ornament.

For the Cook

Indian Handmade Brass Spice Box, $78.73

A perfect set to spice up the life of the amazing chef you know! This elegant vintage-looking masala box holds seven small spice bowls and a spoon.

For the Book Worm

Illustrated Bookmarks, $9.03

These travel-themed bookmarks by London-based illustrator Seetul Ghattaora are inspired by her prints. The bookmarks are printed on recycled paper with a gold eyelet and tassel so you’ll never lose your place in a book again.

For the Beauty Queen

Healthy Hair Heroes Gift Set, $78.00

Fable & Mane is famous for their plant-based products inspired by ancient Indian beauty secrets. This Ayurvedic-influenced holiday trio includes their bestselling pre and post-wash hair oils and a cleansing scalp scrub.

This gift guide was produced by Vya Pulavorty as part of her work experience at Indian Link. She is a Year 10 student at Cumberland High School.

