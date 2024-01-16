fbpx
Indian Link loves: What we’re into right now

From The Plastics to millet cake, here's what we've been captivated by this month.

Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

LISTEN

You may know Jameela Jamil as Tahani from The Good Place, but the British actress of Indian and Pakistani heritage is also a staunch activist. In 2018, Jameela launched an Instagram account called I Weigh as a social movement to question celebrities and platforms that promote unhealthy fad diets and unrealistic beauty standards. The movement later transformed into a podcast that challenges societal norms through conversations with well-known guests about their lived experiences of mental health. Our favourite eye-opening episodes of I Weigh with Jameela Jamil include gender non-conforming Indian-American writer and artist Alok, United States Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy and Australian comedian and actor Celeste Barber.

READ

At the heart of Australia Day, Stan Grant questions what it is to be Australian. The renowned journalist, a Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi man with Irish heritage examines how land, family, race, history and nation contribute to his own identity. He writes about the First Nations’ struggle for belonging and identity in modern-day Australia. “As uncomfortable as it is, we need to reckon with our history. On January 26, no Australian can really look away,” Grant writes. First published in 2019, but still as relevant as ever, Australia Day asks how we as a nation can mark its national day in good conscience on a date this land was stolen from Aboriginal people.

WATCH

A modern remake of the 2004 cult classic, Mean Girls is the Summer flick everyone’s talking about. The film follows Cady Heron as she climbs to the top of the social ladder to join an exclusive group of popular girls called The Plastics. However, Cady lands in trouble with the leader of the pack, Regina George, when she falls in love with the queen bee’s ex-boyfriend. Writer and comedy legend Tina Fey adapted the comedy-musical to modern times in more ways than one, like rebranding one of the plastics Karen Smith to Karen Shetty to recognise up-and-coming actress Avantika Vandanapu’s South Indian heritage. Catch Mean Girls in cinemas now!

EAT

The International Year of the Millet may have passed, but we’re hooked. We’ve put millets (ragi or nachni) in our porridge, rotis, dosas, idlis, uttapams, upmas, pancakes and murukkus, even in our dhoklas, muthias, laddoos, burfis, halwas, biscuits, salads, and yes, as above, in our cakes. This ancient grain has high nutritional value and health benefits: it is gluten-free and packed with protein, fibre and antioxidants. It is also wonderfully sustainable, given it requires less water and fertiliser to grow, and can even flourish in arid conditions. What’s your favourite millet recipe?

With contributions from Rajni Anand Luthra 

READ ALSO: Indian Australian events in January: Where to be in your community

 

