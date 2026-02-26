Indian films to watch in March 2026

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Indian films March 2026

What if the fight for justice took you to the edge of your seat? Or what if a love story turned into a dangerous adventure? March 2026 brings exciting films full of action, drama, and powerful emotions. Whether it’s revenge, courage, or betrayal, these movies will keep you hooked. Get ready for a month of stories that will make you think, feel, and cheer!

DACOIT: A LOVE STORY (In cinemas)

A highly anticipated bilingual thriller, this film starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur is an action drama about love, betrayal and vengeance. At the centre of it is a man who is wrongfully imprisoned and escapes to seek revenge on the woman who betrayed him. As he manipulates her to save her husband, both are drawn into a dangerous world of crime and deceit. Support cast Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj and Atul Kulkarni join in for the edge-of-your-seat suspense! The Shaneil Deo directorial releases in Hindi and Telugu.

Releasing 19 March

TOXIC: A FAIRY TALE FOR GROWN-UPS (In cinemas)

What happens when ambition turns toxic? When power corrupts, and greed consumes everything in its path? Get ready to dive into this dark and exhilarating world with Yash, in a gripping period gangster thriller. Set against the turbulent backdrop of the 1940s-1970s, this is a brutal tale of a man who rises through the underworld on the back of power, betrayal, and a thirst for domination. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Yash is joined by an all-star cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi.

Releasing 19 March

DHURANDHAR: THE REVENGE (In cinemas)

One of the most talked-about and loved films of 2025 Dhurandhar is back with its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film promises bigger action, higher stakes, and a darker, more intense journey for Ranveer Singh’s spy Hamza Ali Mazari. The cast is as strong as ever, with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun – it looks set to be one of the most exciting thrillers of 2026.

Releasing 19 March

SUBEDAAR (Amazon Prime)

An exceptional cast here, led by Anil Kapoor, Radhikka Madan, Aditya Rawal and Mona Singh, is directed by Suresh Triveni (Tumhari Sulu). A retired military officer (Kapoor), after years of serving his country, now faces a far more personal battle. The enemies he must fight are no longer on foreign soil, but within the walls of his own home, threatening the peace and safety of his family. Expect powerful themes of sacrifice, duty, and the quiet strength it takes to protect those we love.

Releasing 5 March

THE PARADISE (In cinemas)

Telugu film The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela (of Dasara fame) is about a tribal community that has suffered for years without basic rights. It follows the journey of a brave new leader who stands up against the unfair system that has kept the community oppressed. It will focus on their fight for freedom and the challenges they face. Telugu actor Nani plays a key role in this intense drama, joined by Raghav Juyal (of The Ba**ds of Bollywood fame), in his Telugu debut.

Releasing 26 March. Indian films in March 2026

