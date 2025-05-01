Indian films and series to watch in May 2025

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Whether you’re a fan of intense action, feel-good love stories, or spine-chilling horrors with a twist, there’s something for everyone this month. From the much-awaited Raid 2 to the quirky Bhool Chuk Maaf, plus a touch of royalty with The Royals, here’s a sneak peek at the most anticipated movies and shows set to make their debut this May.

The Bhootnii

Releasing 1 May (In cinemas)

A unique horror-comedy movie that follows the journey of a haunted tree at a university campus and the chaos that ensues when its bhootni awakens. Sanjay Dutt turns ghostbuster as the movie also features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in lead roles.

Raid 2

Releasing 01 (In cinemas)

Raid 2 picks up where its predecessor left off, with Ajay Devgn back as fearless income tax officer Amay Patnaik. This time, he’s joined by Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor as he dives deep into another gripping white-collar crime that threatens to shake the system.

Shreeman v/s Shreemati

Releasing 01 May (In cinemas)

Starring the legendary Mithun Chakraborty, this film is a heartwarming Bengali romantic comedy that dives deep into love, relationships, and the ups and downs of marriage!

Gulkand

Releasing 01 May (In cinemas)

A nostalgic romance blooms as former lovers reunite in their later years, confronting new challenges and rediscovering the sweet complexities of love despite the passage of time. Starring Sai Tamhankar, this film beautifully captures the beauty of second chances and the timeless magic of love.

Thunderbolts

Releasing 02 May (In cinemas)

The anticipated Marvel film brings together an unexpected team of anti-heroes for one epic mission. Look out for Indian-Australian star Geraldine Viswanathan, who joins the MCU with this exciting role!

Abir Gulaal

Releasing 09 May (In cinemas)

A film that is already in headlines before its release marks Fawad Khan’s much-anticipated Bollywood comeback (or so we thought). Despite being banned in India, audiences overseas could still get the chance to experience what looks like a cute romantic story.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Releasing 09 May (In cinemas)

Maddock Films is back with yet another movie, but this time it’s not about a Stree or a Chaava. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi star in this quirky comedy about a man whose haldi ceremony day keeps repeating itself, forcing him to relive the same chaotic events over and over.

The Royals

Releasing 09 May (Netflix)

When Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, royalty and business collide in a whirlwind of romance, drama, and ambition. Expect a seriously stacked cast featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, and Chunky Panday. Basically, it’s a full house of drama, dreams, and a whole lot of royal chaos.

Jai Mataji Let’s Rock

Releasing 09 May (In cinemas)

Get ready for a laugh-out-loud family entertainer as an 80-year-old grandmother’s life takes a hilarious turn thanks to a government scheme. Directed by Manish Saini, this film is packed with humour, satire, and heartwarming moments – all brought to life by a Gujarati cast!

Kesari Veer

Releasing 16 May (In cinemas)

A historical action drama on the war against religion featuring Suniel Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, and Vivek Oberoi. It showcases the life of an unsung warrior, Hamirhi Gohil, and is packed with patriotic fervour, intense battle sequences, and compelling storytelling.

Enna Nu Rehna Sehna Ni Aunda

Releasing 16 May (In cinemas)

This Punjabi language film is about Kiran’s quiet and peaceful life in a sleepy Canadian neighbourhood – until a group of wild international students moves in next door. Kiran tries to lay down the law, but Jaggi, their fearless (and slightly annoying) leader, has other plans. Cue the chaos, the pranks, and a neighbourhood rivalry you won’t want to miss!

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed

Releasing 16 May (In cinemas)

Finally, a rom-com we’ve been waiting for! The film brings a fresh new pairing with Pulkit Samrat and debutant Isabelle Kaif – yes, Katrina Kaif’s sister. Get ready for sparks, laughs, and all the feel-good vibes! Indian films in May 2025

Shaunki Sardar

Releasing 16 May (In cinemas)

In this Punjabi-language film, a mentor returns from prison to find the proteges he once guided have changed in unexpected ways. Their reunion stirs up old loyalties, buried tensions, and secrets that refuse to stay hidden.

Kapkapiii

Releasing 23 May (In cinemas)

A group of friends looking for thrills get more than they bargained for when they use a ouija board to contact a ghost for fun. What starts as a game quickly turns into a nightmare as they realise their house is now haunted by a powerful female spirit. Starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, this spine-chilling film blends horror and humour in a way you won’t forget! Indian films in May 2025

Saunkan Saunkanay 2

Releasing 30 May (In cinemas)

The hilarious chaos lingers in this Punjabi sequel which continues the journey of a man who married two cousins in the first film. The fun, drama, and rivalry that ensue as he juggles his complex relationships are doubled in this sequel.

Kingdom

Releasing 30 May (In cinemas)

Prepare for a thrilling ride in this Telugu comedy thriller directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri starring Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse, and Satyadev. This film aims to deliver a perfect blend of suspense and humour. Indian films in May 2025

So if you fancy any of the above Indian films and series coming out in May 2025, then make sure to add them to your watch list!

