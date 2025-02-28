Indian films and series to watch in March 2025

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Indian films in March 2025 are packed with exciting releases across various languages and genres. There’s something on almost every week, so mark your calendars, here’s what’s coming your way!

My Melbourne (In cinemas)

Releasing: March 6 (ANZ) & March 14 (India)

An anthology film featuring stories of multiculturalism and identity, My Melbourne presents heartfelt tales of Indian-Australians navigating life and belonging. Four stories directed by Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Arif Ali & Rima Das, the film premiered in IFFM last year and will hit cinemas this month.

Nadaaniyaan (Netflix)

Releasing: March 7

A fresh pairing in Khushi Kapoor and debutante Ibrahim Ali Khan in a high-school romance exploring relationships, misunderstandings, and heartfelt family moments.

Kingston (In cinemas)

Releasing: March 7

India’s first sea fantasy adventure film, Kingston is a Tamil film that brings a visually stunning narrative filled with mythical creatures, oceanic mysteries, and a gripping storyline.

The Waking of a Nation (Sony LIV)

Releasing: March 7

Inspired by true events, this series follows a young lawyer fighting to prove the Jallianwala Bagh massacre was a conspiracy, featuring Taaruk Raina and Nikita Dutta in key roles.

Dupahiya (Prime Video)

Releasing: March 7

This gripping drama follows the journey of a village as it celebrates its 25th anniversary of being crime-free when a prized motorbike vanishes. Starring Gajraj Rao, the film follows the frantic search before all is lost.

The Diplomat (In cinemas)

Releasing: March 14

John Abraham’s political drama navigates the world of international relations as he tries to extradite an Indian girl from Pakistan, where she was forced into marrying against her will.

Be Happy (Prime Video)

Releasing: March 14

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, this heartfelt drama follows a single father’s journey to support his daughter’s dream of performing on a national dance reality show. The trailer is yet to arrive – but here’s a sneak peak at the poster!

Mithde (In cinemas)

Releasing: March 14

A gripping Punjabi drama, Mithde is a moving love story set in rural Punjab, where tradition, aspirations, and personal choices intertwine in unforeseen ways.

Six Each (In cinemas)

Releasing: March 14

Starring Mandy Takhar, this Punjabi film follows the story of a Canadian student facing charges in her husband’s death after allegedly deceiving him for visa purposes.

Kesari Veer (In cinemas)

Releasing: March 14

A historical action drama on the war against religion featuring Suniel Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi and Vivek Oberoi. It showcases the life of an unsung warrior, Hamirji Gohil is packed with patriotic fervor, intense battle sequences, and compelling storytelling.

Tumko Meri Kasam (In cinemas)

Releasing: March 21

The film follows the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the nationwide chain of fertility clinics – Indira IVF, as he navigates the challenges of building a medical empire while finding love.

L2: Empuraan (In cinemas)

Releasing: March 27

The sequel to Lucifer, this Malayalam-language action thriller directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran continues the high-stakes political drama with Mohanlal in the lead role.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 (In cinemas)

Releasing: March 28

A Telugu-language historical action adventure starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, and Nargis Fakhri. The film dives into the legendary tale of a rebellious warrior.

Sikandar (In cinemas)

Releasing: March 30

An intense action thriller, starring Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar follows the gripping journey of a man caught in a high-stakes game of power and revenge. Expect edge-of-the-seat action and stellar musical scores.

Get ready for the exciting line-up of Indian films in March 2025 which has something for everyone. Action, romance, thriller & horror – it’s all there!

