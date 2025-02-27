Guy Sebastian on his Bollywood movie debut

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Guy Sebastian is stepping into the world of Bollywood with his debut film Hindi Vindi set to release across Australia on February 27. The film explores themes of identity and belonging through the story of a young man Kabir, who struggles to connect with his Indian heritage. Sebastian plays his father, a role that he admits was both unexpected and deeply personal.

Best known for his music career, Sebastian revealed that acting was not initially on the cards for him.

“It was an accident, if I’m being honest, acting in the movie,” he told Indian Link. “Originally, I was just the singing voice for Kabir, who ended up being my son in the film.”

However, after sharing a song he was working on with the filmmakers, Sebastian found himself pulled deeper into the project. Guy Sebastian Bollywood movie

“I played the song for them, and they fell in love with it – I obviously catered the lyrics to be more in line with the story. And then I got involved in writing some other songs,” he said.

The song went on to become Made of Heart, which was featured in the film.

Stepping into the shoes of James Parker, his character, was both challenging and rewarding for Sebastian. “As an actor, you’re absorbing the life of this person, not just the scenes,” he reflected as he explained the process behind getting to know the character. “Why does James have such a desire to fill a void by working too hard? Why was he a drunkard? It’s all the whys that are important.”

Despite his initial nerves, Sebastian took the responsibility seriously.

“I respect the art of acting so much. I knew it wasn’t something I was just going to step into and wing. I overlearned my lines and ran James as a character in about ten different ways,” he laughed.

He also acknowledged that working alongside seasoned Bollywood actors like Neena Gupta was an invaluable experience. “Watching great actors work, their ability to switch on and change emotion, it’s a real skill.” Guy Sebastian Bollywood movie

Incredible performance by the Indian team. Battered & bruised but persevered with such courage. The Aussies threw everything @ them but the Indians fought & fought!! This series has shown why it’scalled TEST cricket. This calls for my bad version of Meri Jung (my battle)#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BWnuI3QxdL — Guy Sebastian (@GuySebastian) January 19, 2021

For Sebastian, Hindi Vindi was also a way to reconnect with his Indian roots, particularly through his mother. “Growing up, I would sit down and watch Hindi movies with Mum. My favourite was a movie with Anil Kapoor called Meri Jung,” he reminisced. “I remember just loving it. I loved the music. Meri Jung means ‘my battle’ – my biggest song is called Battle Scars. In one concert, at the end of Battle Scars, I went into Meri Jung as a surprise for my mum, who was in the audience. And so I think this whole experience was very surreal.”

His mother Nellie Sebastian’s journey has been one of immense struggle and resilience. “She left her family 48 years ago at a young age, and had a very tragic upbringing. They had no money, my mum was orphaned, and there were a lot of kids left looking after each other,” he shared. “She met my dad while he was studying in India, and then she moved away and that’s very similar to my wife’s character in the film.”

As for what’s next, Guy Sebastian is eager to return to his first love – music. He has hinted at a new album which he has been working on for four years. “I definitely see myself writing, not just writing music for film, but writing films. I really love storytelling. So a movie is just a really gigantic song,” he reflects.

While acting was an exciting detour, music remains Sebastian’s core passion but he hasn’t ruled out future roles! Especially if they allow him to merge his musical and cinematic talents. For now, fans can look forward to watching him act and listen to his new songs from the musical album of Hindi Vindi. Guy Sebastian Bollywood movie

