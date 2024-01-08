15 films and series to watch in January 2024

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Fighter (In Cinemas)

Fasten your seatbelts… Hindi cinema is taking audiences to the skies this month! Director Siddharth Anand, known for high octane hits like War and Pathaan, has paired Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan together for what is gearing up to the first Bollywood blockbuster of 2024. Let’s hope Top Gun’s desi twin has what it takes to make our hearts soar.

Release Date: 24 January

Merry Christmas (In Cinemas)

… and a happy new year from Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi! This thrilling Hindi whodunnit has kept Indian audiences on the edge of their seats for a while so let’s have a collective sigh of relief for it’s almost here. After watching the trailer several times, the plot is still a mystery in itself so make sure to bring your magnifying glasses for this one

Release Date: 12 January

Main Atal Hoon (In Cinemas)

Hindi cinema had a great run of biographical dramas in 2023 so there are high hopes for the upcoming film covering the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Acting powerhouse Pankaj Tripathi stars as the 10th Prime Minister of India, already giving audiences goosebumps as he steps elegantly into the shoes of one of the country’s great leaders.

Release Date: 19 January

Indian Police Force (Amazon Prime Video)

The sirens of Rohit Shetty’s police squad are sounding once again, but this time with some big new names gripping their guns. Bollywood’s cop universe is now saluting Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi as they are set to don their uniforms in this upcoming Hindi action series. Will this stellar cast be able to destroy their targets or completely miss the mark?

Release Date: 19 January

Killer Soup (Netflix)

A cup of crime with a dash of humour… the perfect recipe for a Hindi thriller series that will have you melting into your couch. Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma thicken the plot of this mystery release as an unexpected murder stirs up trouble for a hopeful home chef.

Release Date: 11 January

Good Grief (Netflix)

When time takes away the people you love, the people who love you will remind you how to make the most of the time you have left. This slice-of-life treat from Netflix is worth a watch if you’ve been craving something sweet yet senti. Look out for British Indian talent Himesh Patel, known for the Hollywood hit Yesterday, who is set to star in the lead cast of this emotional drama.

Release Date: 5 January

Lal Salaam (In Cinemas)

Bow down for Thalaivar as he makes his entry into 2024 with this Tamil sports drama. South Indian Megastar Rajnikanth headlines one town’s tale of rising cricket talent, seemingly a change of pace when comparing his string of recent roles in action-packed thrillers. Rumour has it that Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev is slated to make a cameo appearance, truly a special gift for both sporting and cinema fans.

Release Date: 26 January

Guntur Kaaram (In Cinemas)

Make way for Mahesh Babu as he wears his crown once again for this Telugu action drama. When a dutiful journalist crosses paths with an underworld kingpin, chaos will ensue when their love is forced to confront dodgy criminal dealings. Sreeleela stars opposite the South Indian superstar for a ‘spicy’ tale that is set to pack a punch.

Release Date: 12 January

Thangalaan (In Cinemas)

Take a step back in time with this Tamil period action release that will delve deep into India’s history as a gold mining colossus. One of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated actors Vikram has another historical drama under his belt and is promising his absolute best in his 61st film. One tribe’s struggle to guard its gold against the British will reveal how a community’s roar will silence even the strongest of oppressive powers.

Release Date: 26 January

The Diplomat (In Cinemas)

One man’s journey for justice will prove that compassion can crumble borders. John Abraham is set to captivate audiences in this upcoming Hindi action thriller based on a true story. Will peace talks be enough to bring home a girl tangled in a web of crime?

Release Date: 11 January

Saindhav (In Cinemas)

An entire crime syndicate will cower when facing one father’s mission for his ill daughter, turning his strides in the underworld into leaps for love. Renowned Telugu star Daggubati Venkatesh wields an iron fist that begins to melt as he goes to great lengths to save his daughter. Other familiar faces included Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya and Shraddha Srinath who help paint the premise of this powerful Telugu action release.

Release Date: 13 January

Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo (Hoichoi)

When the good and the bad begin to blur, justice can seem out of reach even for the most decorated lawyers. Court is in session for this Bengali crime drama series starring Tota Roy Choudhury, who will be familiar to those who watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Mimi Chakraborty. A city’s social fabric begin to tear as the layers of a gruesome murder begin to unravel the ongoing abuse of power.

Release Date: 5 January

Ruslaan (In Cinemas)

In one hand a guitar and in the other a gun, this killer cop has all his foes dancing to his tune. Aayush Sharma takes on an avatar similar to his role in Antim but doesn’t need Bhaijaan to back him up this time. Will he leave his own mark with this fiery Hindi action release?

Release Date: 12 January

Kolonko (Hoichoi)

One woman’s gamble with the truth will trap her in a labyrinth of lies riddled with secrets. This Bengali thriller series showcasing Raima Sen and Ritwick Chakraborty will leave you with more questions than answers. After watching this OTT release, the game of Truth or Dare will never seem simple again.

Release Date: 19 January

Hanu Man (In Cinemas)

This Sankranti, witness the story of one man whose superpowers resemble one of the most revered gods in Hinduism. This Telugu action film follows Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu, a simple soul who begins to discover he embodies the same strength as Lord Hanuman. If you are keen to see spirituality collide with superheroes, this film will be a must-watch for you!

Release Date: 12 January

