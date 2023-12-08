Former Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil joins Neighbours

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Award-winning media personality Maria Thattil has stepped onto the set of Neighbours this week to start filming her guest role on the iconic series.

Maria joins the cast as Amira Devkar, a gay female South Asian character.

“I’m so excited to be heading to Ramsay Street to bring Amira to life, and best believe she’s coming in with a bang,” Maria said.

“It’s a pretty surreal thing to get to play a queer woman of colour on one of the most iconic shows in Australia, as seeing that representation was unheard of when I was growing up.”

Maria’s character Amira is the older and sometimes bossy sister of Haz Devkar, played by regular cast member Shiv Palekar. It’s an emotional reunion for the siblings who have had challenges with their strict parents. However, despite having her brother’s best interests at heart, not everyone on Ramsay Street is thrilled with Amira’s arrival.

In November, Maria received Marie Claire’s 2023 The Voice of Now Award as recognition for headlining global campaigns for inclusivity, LGBTQIA+ rights and campaigning for change.

“When I cast my mind back to my eight-year-old self who thought that she didn’t matter, who thought her skin made her less than, and the feelings she had towards people with the same sex for a long time… When I think of her, I’m going to imagine her opening Marie Claire and seeing a queer brown strong woman being recognized as the voice of now,” Maria said after receiving the award.

Maria Thattil was crowned Miss Universe Australia in 2020 and appeared in the reality TV series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2022.

She is a published author, speaker, actor, and host who is set to add Ramsay Street resident to her long list of credentials.

“I couldn’t be prouder to join the Neighbours cast and I can’t wait to stir up a little fun,” Maria said.

“Get ready to meet Amira Devkar.”

Maria will make her Neighbours debut on Channel 10 and 10 Play in 2024.

