Indian films and series to watch in August 2025

As August rolls in, the slate of new film and series releases feels noticeably lighter than usual. After July’s intense lineup – one of the busiest and most successful months for Bollywood in recent memory – many projects have been pushed back indefinitely to avoid clashing with the blockbuster wave of Saiyaara that swept through cinemas. While this means fewer titles hitting screens this month, it also sets the stage for a fresh cycle of releases once the industry catches its breath. Here’s a look at the Indian films in August 2025, with a focus on the few notable series preparing to make their mark.

Son of Sardaar 2 (In cinemas)

Presented by Ajay Devgn Films, this film’s stakes are higher, the punches are harder, and the laughs are louder. In a world where honour meets hilarity and tradition clashes with chaos, our sardaar returns bigger, bolder, and more unpredictable than ever. With family feuds, wild twists, and full-on desi action, it is a rollercoaster of emotions, masti, and pure Punjabi madness.

Releasing 1 August

Dhadak 2 (In cinemas)

Centred around the love story of a dalit boy and an upper caste girl, Dharma Productions is bringing the second installment of a searing romantic drama about identity, power, and the cost of love in the world we live in. Starring Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film is expected to leave a mark on both their careers. Indian films in August 2025

Releasing 1 August

Bakaiti (Zee5)

This comedy show follows the Kataria family as they navigate a tough financial patch. At the heart of it all is Naina, the daughter who suddenly has to share her room with her younger brother Bharat – sparking everyday sibling clashes and the chaos of a typical desi family. Starring Sheeba Chadha, the show is expected to be a light watch that you can watch with your whole family.

Releasing 1 August

Coolie (In cinemas)

An upcoming Tamil-language action thriller featuring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan in key roles, bringing together leading names from South Indian cinema. While plot details remain under wraps, it is expected to combine action and drama in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s signature style.

Releasing 2 August

Chal Mera Putt 4 (In cinemas)

This Punjabi film tells the story of a group of immigrant friends living in the UK, each trying to make a living while sending support to their families back home. Their ordinary lives take an unexpected turn when they stumble upon a bag containing a million pounds. The film offers a light-hearted take on friendship, survival, and the unpredictable twists that come with chasing a better life abroad. Something every Indian living in Australia can relate to.

Releasing 4 August

Arabia Kadali (Prime Video)

A group of fishermen from two rival villages see their everyday tensions escalate after they accidentally drift into international waters. What starts as a routine fishing trip turns into a fight for survival when they are imprisoned in a foreign jail. This Telugu film explores how shared hardship forces them to confront old rivalries, question long-held divides, and find solidarity in the most unexpected of places.

Releasing 8 August

Heer Express (In cinemas)

As the name suggests, the film is about a girl called Heer, a spirited young woman navigating love and family challenges.With experienced actors like Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, and Gulshan Grover in supporting roles, the film explores complex relationships and personal growth within a family drama setting.

Releasing 8 August

Saare Jahan Se Accha (Netflix)

An Indian spy faces off against a rival agent across the border in a tense battle of intelligence and strategy. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, and Suhail Nayyar, the film follows their high-stakes game to outmaneuver each other and sabotage a nuclear program, where every move carries serious consequences.

Releasing 13 August

War 2 (In cinemas)

Another action thriller that continues the high-octane legacy of the YRF Spy Universe and brings together two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as elite spy Kabir, and Telugu superstar N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in a powerful new role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Kiara Advani in her first action role.

Releasing 14 August

Hridayapoorvam (In cinemas)

A Malayalam drama that explores themes of love, loss, and reconciliation within a family. The story delves into the emotional journeys of its characters as they confront past mistakes and attempt to rebuild fragile relationships. With a focus on heartfelt storytelling and grounded performances, the film captures the complexities of human bonds and the power of forgiveness in healing old wounds.

Releasing 18 August

Vash Level 2 (In cinemas)

The sequel to its predecessor of the same name, this Gujarati-language drama thriller immediately catches attention with its unsettling and eerie atmosphere. The visuals are haunting, filled with shadows and mysterious figures, while the soundtrack adds a layer of suspense that keeps viewers on edge. This glimpse into the film suggests a deeper, darker narrative that builds on the tension and intrigue of the first installment. Indian films in August 2025

Releasing 27 August

Param Sundari (In cinemas)

Dinesh Vijan presents Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in a sweeping romance that brings together two worlds, two cultures, and two hearts. North meets South in Kerala’s picturesque backwaters but their cultural differences spark a hilarious and chaotic romance, full of twists and turns.

Releasing 29 August

